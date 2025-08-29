https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/putin-does-not-rule-out-possibility-of-meeting-with-zelensky---kremlin-1122683647.html

Putin Does Not Rule Out Possibility of Meeting With Zelensky - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not rule out the possibility of a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Putin does not rule out the possibility of holding such a meeting, but he believes that any top-level meeting must be well-prepared so that it can finalize the groundwork that should first be carried out at the expert level. At the moment, it cannot be said that the expert work, so to speak, is in full swing. Unfortunately, it is not,” he said. Peskov noted that Russia maintains its interest and readiness for such negotiations. It is important to work in a discrete mode in order to achieve the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.The conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska was necessary, timely and constructive, Peskov said.Kremlin is deliberately not disclosing all the details of the Putin-Trump conversation in Alaska, Peskov said."The topic of the Ukrainian settlement was discussed in depth, but we believe that it is completely inappropriate to disclose any details," Peskov added.Vladimir Putin will visit Tianjin and Beijing as part of his trip to China, Peskov said.Putin will also hold many bilateral meetings on the sidelines of these events, the spokesman also said, adding that the Russian president's work program in China is expected to start in the second half of August 31.Ahead of his visit to China, Putin gave an interview to Chinese media, Peskov said, adding that Kremlin expects it to be published overnight.Russia values its partnership relations with China, Peskov said.The full potential of the bilateral cooperation between Russia and China has not yet been fully seen, Peskov added."The volume of these relations [with China] is difficult to overestimate now. And at the same time, we and our Chinese comrades agree that the potential of our bilateral partnership is still far from being fully developed," Peskov said.

