Putin-Trump Meeting: Political Goodwill for Peace
The summit will begin at 7:00 PM GMT on August 15 at Alaska’s Elmendorf-Richardson military base. How will it go?
Presidential Talks Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will start with a one-on-one meeting with interpreters, followed by inter-delegation talks. Both will make brief opening remarks. After the discussions, Putin and Trump may hold a joint press conference. Key Focus The resolution of the Ukrainian crisis. Other topics such as bilateral economic cooperation and global security will also be addressed. Russo-American Effort The meeting will go ahead thanks to Putin and Trump's goodwill, said Peskov. Trump's Vision Trump said he was unsure whether a ceasefire deal in the Ukraine conflict could be reached after his meeting with Putin. He added that Russia and Ukraine should discuss any possible peace deal between themselves. Preparations US envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Russia was productive, and his signals paved the way for the Russo-US leaders’ meeting, Peskov said. The preparations were made in a very short timeframe, but all necessary conditions were met. Delegations Meeting Each side will have five members. Russian delegation: After the Putin-Trump talks, a joint lunch is planned. The Russian delegation will return home right after the summit. Symbolism The Kremlin stresses the symbolism of holding the meeting near the Fort Richardson National Cemetery in Anchorage, Alaska, where nine Soviet pilots and four personnel who died ferrying US aircraft under the Lend-Lease program from 1942 to 1945 are buried.
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will start with a one-on-one meeting with interpreters, followed by inter-delegation talks.
Both will make brief opening remarks.
After the discussions, Putin and Trump may hold a joint press conference.
The resolution of the Ukrainian crisis
.
Other topics such as bilateral economic cooperation and global security will also be addressed.
"No documents are planned to be signed following the summit," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
The meeting will go ahead thanks to Putin and Trump's goodwill, said Peskov.
"Such mutual political will is in short supply these days," he said. "It seems unlikely, for example, that we will receive an adequate response from the Europeans."
Trump said he was unsure whether a ceasefire deal in the Ukraine conflict could be reached after his meeting with Putin.
He added that Russia and Ukraine should discuss any possible peace deal between themselves.
US envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Russia was productive
, and his signals paved the way for the Russo-US leaders’ meeting, Peskov said.
The preparations
were made in a very short timeframe, but all necessary conditions were met.
Each side will have five members.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Foreign Policy Advisor Yuri Ushakov
Defense Minister Andrey Belousov
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
Economic Representative Kirill Dmitriev
After the Putin-Trump talks, a joint lunch is planned.
The Russian delegation will return home right after the summit.
The Kremlin stresses the symbolism of holding the meeting near the Fort Richardson National Cemetery in Anchorage, Alaska, where nine Soviet pilots and four personnel who died ferrying US aircraft under the Lend-Lease program from 1942 to 1945 are buried.