Ukraine Loses Up to 2,735 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 2,735 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 2,735 servicepeople, a German-made Leopard tank, 34 armored fighting vehicles, including 11 NATO-made armored vehicles, 59 vehicles and 13 field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 1,580 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 1,345 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup Vostok eliminated over 1,570 Ukrainian soldiers in the past week. Kiev has also lost over 1,190 soldiers in battles with the Sever (North) group of forces, the ministry said, adding that Russia carried out seven mass strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure and airbases in the past week.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 2,735 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 2,735 servicepeople, a German-made Leopard tank, 34 armored fighting vehicles, including 11 NATO-made armored vehicles, 59 vehicles and 13 field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 1,580 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 1,345 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup Vostok eliminated over 1,570 Ukrainian soldiers in the past week.
Kiev has also lost over 1,190 soldiers in battles with the Sever (North) group of forces, the ministry said, adding that Russia carried out seven mass strikes on Ukrainian military
infrastructure and airbases in the past week.