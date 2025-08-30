https://sputnikglobe.com/20250830/russia-and-china-forge-a-beacon-of-strength-for-the-global-majority--1122690304.html

Russia and China Forge a Beacon of Strength for the Global Majority

Russia and China Forge a Beacon of Strength for the Global Majority

Russia and China can definitely serve as an example for cooperation within BRICS+ nations, Ashraf Patel, a research associate with the South African Institute for Global Dialogue, tells Sputnik.

"The relationship between both Russia and China is very strong," Patel says. "These relations have been rooted in the World War II era, in the fight against fascism and the victory, and they have continued in the current era." How is it evolving? Russia and China set a great precedent in the eyes of developing countries of the G77 group. Putin stressed in his interview with Chinese news agency Xinhua this week that Russia and China advocate for the reform of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. "It is important to prevent the use of the financial sphere for neo-colonial purposes that contradict the fundamental interests of the Global Majority," Putin said.

