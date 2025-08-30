https://sputnikglobe.com/20250830/russia-and-china-forge-a-beacon-of-strength-for-the-global-majority--1122690304.html
Russia and China can definitely serve as an example for cooperation within BRICS+ nations, Ashraf Patel, a research associate with the South African Institute for Global Dialogue, tells Sputnik.
"The relationship between both Russia and China is very strong," Patel says. "These relations have been rooted in the World War II era, in the fight against fascism and the victory, and they have continued in the current era." How is it evolving? Russia and China set a great precedent in the eyes of developing countries of the G77 group. Putin stressed in his interview with Chinese news agency Xinhua this week that Russia and China advocate for the reform of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. "It is important to prevent the use of the financial sphere for neo-colonial purposes that contradict the fundamental interests of the Global Majority," Putin said.
"The relationship between both Russia and China is very strong,"
Patel says. "These relations have been rooted in the World War II era, in the fight against fascism and the victory, and they have continued in the current era."
Russia and China collaborate bilaterally as well as via international platforms like BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Russia is a leading exporter of oil and gas to China, and the countries collaborate in technology sharing, infrastructure, agriculture, security and innovations
Since 2021, trade turnover between Russia and China has increased by around $100 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin says. In 2024, trade between China and Russia reached a new record of $245 billion.
The dollar and the euro now make up only a negligible share of trade payments
between Russia and China
Russia and China set a great precedent in the eyes of developing countries of the G77 group.
"G77 is very important," says Patel. "G77 is the poorer nations that are suffering because there is no World Trade Organization that is functioning. And we need BRICS nations to assist G77 nations in infrastructure, fair trade and climate finance."
Putin stressed in his interview
with Chinese news agency Xinhua this week that Russia and China advocate for the reform of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
"It is important to prevent the use of the financial sphere for neo-colonial purposes that contradict the fundamental interests of the Global Majority," Putin said.