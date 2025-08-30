Russian Naval Drones Send Strong Message to Ukraine and NATO
© press service of the Russian Defense Ministry/
Subscribe
Russia used unmanned surface vessels (USVs) to destroy the Ukrainian surveillance ship Simferopol in the Danube delta. Why were USVs chosen for the task, rather than missiles?
Russia demonstrated its ability to destroy enemy ships in coastal zones protected by air and ground defense systems, military expert and historian of air defense forces Yuriy Knutov tells Sputnik.
The Simferopol was a former fishing trawler that Ukraine converted into a reconnaissance vessel. Ukraine assumed that by keeping the ship in the estuary, Russian intelligence would not find her.
The USVs had to pass through a mined area, but the boats have a shallow draught so the mines did not affect them, Knutov says. The boats succeeded in moving unnoticed.
Knutov views the attack as Russia's "readiness to use unmanned boats against other ships that will deliver weapons and military equipment to the port of Odessa"
The attack sends a strong message to Ukraine and its NATO backers: Russia is operating at a level that is on par with or surpassing the military capabilities of the US and the UK
The destruction of the Simferopol could give additional leverage in Russia-Ukraine negotiations — "because we now possess capabilities that allow us to remotely and effectively neutralize enemy naval vessels," carrying military cargo from NATO states
New USVs Show Russian Defense Sector is Adapting Fast
Russia already had unmanned boats a year ago, but it was necessary to test them in real combat conditions
The first combat use of the USVs occurred almost one month after Russia's July Storm exercises, in which their deployment was demonstrated publicly
The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage showing 'the Baltic Fleet forces destroying a mock enemy ship through the combined use of unmanned maritime systems' as an unnamed naval drone hit a large sea target with a spectacular explosion