Russia's Recent Battlefield Gains Revealed
25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff Gerasimov summarized the results of the spring-summer 2025 campaign and outlined further objectives for troop deployments.
13:07 GMT 30.08.2025 (Updated: 13:08 GMT 30.08.2025)
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions
Chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff Gerasimov summarized the results of the spring-summer 2025 campaign and outlined further objectives for troop deployments.
Since March 2025, the Russian forces have liberated over 3,500 square kilometers and 149 settlements.
The Russian Army continues its relentless offensive across nearly the entire front line.
The creation of a security zone along Russia’s border in the Sumy and Kharkov regions is progressing successfully.
The Russian forces have liberated 99.7% of the Lugansk People's Republic, 79% of the DPR, 74% of Zaporozhye region, and 76% of Kherson region.
Less than 60 square kilometers remain for the complete liberation of the Lugansk People's Republic.
Russian troops are advancing in Dnepropetrovsk region, with 7 settlements taken under control.
