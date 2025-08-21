https://sputnikglobe.com/20250821/war-is-netanyahus-political-lifeline--palestinian-presidential-aide-1122657196.html
War Is Netanyahu’s Political Lifeline – Palestinian Presidential Aide
War Is Netanyahu’s Political Lifeline – Palestinian Presidential Aide
Sputnik International
A ceasefire wouldn’t just bring scrutiny over Israel's actions in Gaza—it could also drag Benjamin Netanyahu back into the corruption scandals still hanging over his head, Mahmoud al-Habbash told Sputnik.
2025-08-21T06:13+0000
2025-08-21T06:13+0000
2025-08-21T06:13+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
mahmoud abbas
israel
palestine
yemen
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/15/1122657310_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_13e430374d9856450d9ed7d2e27fd085.jpg
A ceasefire wouldn’t just bring scrutiny over Israel's actions in Gaza—it could also drag Benjamin Netanyahu back into the corruption scandals still hanging over his head, Mahmoud al-Habbash told Sputnik.According to the advisor, ending the war at any cost is a priority for the Palestinian leadership, which is trying to deprive Netanyahu of any justifications and pretexts for continuing aggression against the Palestinian people. But with America’s full-throttle backing, Netanyahu feels emboldened to widen the battlefield—from Gaza to Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, even Syria, al-Habbash warned. “The current Israeli government believes only in expansion, war, and brute force,” he said, stressing that only real international pressure can force Netanyahu into a ceasefire and a political track to defuse the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250821/idf-launches-offensive-on-gaza-controls-outskirts-of-city---reports-1122656769.html
israel
palestine
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/15/1122657310_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e94d0f49258f5072edf9ed9e4028ee0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
benjamin netanyahu does not want ceasefire, netanyahu prolongs war in the region to cling to power, israel's war against hamas in gaza
benjamin netanyahu does not want ceasefire, netanyahu prolongs war in the region to cling to power, israel's war against hamas in gaza
War Is Netanyahu’s Political Lifeline – Palestinian Presidential Aide
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is deliberately prolonging the war in Gaza to avert the collapse of his political career, according to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' advisor Mahmoud al-Habbash.
A ceasefire wouldn’t just bring scrutiny over Israel's actions in Gaza
—it could also drag Benjamin Netanyahu back into the corruption scandals still hanging over his head, Mahmoud al-Habbash
told Sputnik.
“I don't think Netanyahu wants a truce—he wants war. From his point of view, any pause or end to the war will only bring his departure from the political scene in Israel closer, because it will open the door to legal and judicial liability against him in many cases,” said al-Habbash.
According to the advisor, ending the war at any cost is a priority for the Palestinian leadership, which is trying to deprive Netanyahu
of any justifications and pretexts for continuing aggression against the Palestinian people.
But with America’s full-throttle backing, Netanyahu feels emboldened to widen the battlefield—from Gaza to Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, even Syria, al-Habbash warned.
“The current Israeli government believes only in expansion, war, and brute force,” he said, stressing that only real international pressure can force Netanyahu into a ceasefire and a political track to defuse the conflict.