War Is Netanyahu’s Political Lifeline – Palestinian Presidential Aide

A ceasefire wouldn’t just bring scrutiny over Israel's actions in Gaza—it could also drag Benjamin Netanyahu back into the corruption scandals still hanging over his head, Mahmoud al-Habbash told Sputnik.

A ceasefire wouldn’t just bring scrutiny over Israel's actions in Gaza—it could also drag Benjamin Netanyahu back into the corruption scandals still hanging over his head, Mahmoud al-Habbash told Sputnik.According to the advisor, ending the war at any cost is a priority for the Palestinian leadership, which is trying to deprive Netanyahu of any justifications and pretexts for continuing aggression against the Palestinian people. But with America’s full-throttle backing, Netanyahu feels emboldened to widen the battlefield—from Gaza to Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, even Syria, al-Habbash warned. “The current Israeli government believes only in expansion, war, and brute force,” he said, stressing that only real international pressure can force Netanyahu into a ceasefire and a political track to defuse the conflict.

