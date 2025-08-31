International
Putin Discusses Recent Russia-US Contacts With Chinese President – Kremlin Aide
Putin Discusses Recent Russia-US Contacts With Chinese President – Kremlin Aide
TIANJIN, China (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the recent Russia-US contacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
"Yes, our president primarily had a very detailed conversation, of course, with the Chinese president. They sat together and were able to talk actively and very productively. In particular, as our president told me, the latest contacts with the US, our contacts with the US, were discussed," Ushakov told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Russian and Chinese presidents had a brief conversation before a photo opportunity at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin.
Putin Discusses Recent Russia-US Contacts With Chinese President – Kremlin Aide

31.08.2025
Subscribe
TIANJIN, China (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the recent Russia-US contacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
"Yes, our president primarily had a very detailed conversation, of course, with the Chinese president. They sat together and were able to talk actively and very productively. In particular, as our president told me, the latest contacts with the US, our contacts with the US, were discussed," Ushakov told reporters.
Earlier in the day, the Russian and Chinese presidents had a brief conversation before a photo opportunity at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin.
