All SCO Leaders Back Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative
All SCO Leaders Back Xi Jinping's Global Governance Initiative
At the expanded "SCO+" session, Xi Jinping put forward the Global Governance Initiative, which emphasizes the need to uphold international law, defend multilateralism, reject double standards, and ensure equal participation in global governance for all countries regardless of size and power.
All Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders supported the Global Governance Initiative, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.
13:40 GMT 01.09.2025 (Updated: 13:44 GMT 01.09.2025)
© AP Photo / Nhac NguyenChinese President Xi Jinping waves during a meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam at the Office of the Party Central Committee in Hanoi Monday, April 14, 2025.
On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), urging nations to join forces in building a fairer and more balanced system of global governance.
All Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders supported the Global Governance Initiative, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.
At the expanded “SCO+” session, Xi Jinping put forward the Global Governance Initiative, which emphasizes the need to uphold international law, defend multilateralism, reject double standards, and ensure equal participation in global governance for all countries regardless of size and power.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, the largest in history, is taking place in the Chinese city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. More than 20 foreign leaders, as well as representatives of international organizations, are taking part in the summit.
The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001. It includes Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus. The observer countries are Afghanistan and Mongolia, while the SCO dialogue partner countries are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka.
The SCO countries also adopted the SCO Development Strategy until 2035, that defines the priorities and main directions of deepening cooperation, the declaration said.
