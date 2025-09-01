International
Russia Backs China's Initiative on Global Governance: Putin at SCO
Russia Backs China's Initiative on Global Governance: Putin at SCO
An increasing number of states are seeking cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and genuine interest and attention from the international community toward the organization continues to grow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
“We have certainly listened carefully to everything proposed by Xi Jinping regarding the creation of a new, more effective and functional system of global governance. This is especially relevant at a time when some countries still refuse to abandon their pursuit of dominance in international affairs. Russia supports President Xi Jinping’s initiative and is interested in moving to a concrete discussion of the proposals put forward by our Chinese friends,” Putin said at the “SCO Plus” meeting.Earlier in the day, Xi proposed an initiative in the field of global governance designed to build a more equitable global system. China is ready to work together with all countries to create a more just and equitable global governance system and move towards a community with a common future for humanity, Xi added.An increasing number of states are seeking cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and genuine interest and attention from the international community toward the organization continues to grow, Putin said.The Shanghai Cooperation Organization could become a leader in shaping a more just system of global governance, Vladimir Putin said.The combined GDP of the SCO countries is growing faster than the world average, despite the difficulties in the global economy, Putin said."It is indicative that against the background of continuing difficulties in the global economy, the total GDP of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries increased by more than 5% on average in 2024, which is higher than global values. Industrial production increased by 4.6%," Putin said at a meeting in the SCO Plus format.Trade, economic, investment and financial cooperation is being vigorously promoted within the SCO, Putin added.There is a lot of interest in the Intervision Song Contest, including from the SCO countries, Putin said.It is high time to return the traditional values to the international agenda, Putin said.
09:17 GMT 01.09.2025
Russia supports the global governance initiative put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping and is interested in moving to a concrete discussion of the proposals, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
“We have certainly listened carefully to everything proposed by Xi Jinping regarding the creation of a new, more effective and functional system of global governance. This is especially relevant at a time when some countries still refuse to abandon their pursuit of dominance in international affairs. Russia supports President Xi Jinping’s initiative and is interested in moving to a concrete discussion of the proposals put forward by our Chinese friends,” Putin said at the “SCO Plus” meeting.
Earlier in the day, Xi proposed an initiative in the field of global governance designed to build a more equitable global system. China is ready to work together with all countries to create a more just and equitable global governance system and move towards a community with a common future for humanity, Xi added.
An increasing number of states are seeking cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and genuine interest and attention from the international community toward the organization continues to grow, Putin said.
“Genuine interest and attention to the SCO’s multifaceted activities from the international community continues to rise. More and more states are striving for open and equal dialogue with our organization,” Putin said.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization could become a leader in shaping a more just system of global governance, Vladimir Putin said.
“I believe that it is precisely the SCO that could assume a leading role in efforts to form a more just and equitable system of global governance, one based on the primacy of international law and the key provisions of the UN Charter. Such a system would be truly balanced, take into account the interests of the widest possible range of countries, and guarantee opportunities for their sustainable development and security,” Putin said.
The combined GDP of the SCO countries is growing faster than the world average, despite the difficulties in the global economy, Putin said.
"It is indicative that against the background of continuing difficulties in the global economy, the total GDP of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries increased by more than 5% on average in 2024, which is higher than global values. Industrial production increased by 4.6%," Putin said at a meeting in the SCO Plus format.
Trade, economic, investment and financial cooperation is being vigorously promoted within the SCO, Putin added.
There is a lot of interest in the Intervision Song Contest, including from the SCO countries, Putin said.
"An international television popular song contest, Intervision, will be held in Moscow. This large-scale project is aimed at promoting universal, cultural and spiritual values. The competition has already aroused great interest, artists from many countries have already confirmed their participation, including those represented at today's meeting," Putin said at a meeting in the SCO Plus format.
It is high time to return the traditional values to the international agenda, Putin said.
