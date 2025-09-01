https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/putin-modi-talking-face-to-face-before-talks-with-participation-of-delegations---kremlin-1122700797.html
Putin, Modi Talking Face-to-Face Before Talks With Participation of Delegations - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are talking face-to-face before bilateral talks with the participation of delegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Putin and Modi are currently communicating face-to-face, the spokesman added. Putin and Modi have been talking one-on-one for 50 minutes in the Russian leader's Aurus. They drove from the SCO summit site to the venue of the bilateral meeting at the residence in the Tianjin Ritz-Carlton Hotel in one car. The motorcade drove up to the building, the accompanying delegation leaders went inside the hotel, but the leaders continued to communicate face-to-face in the car.
TIANJIN, China (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are talking face-to-face before bilateral talks with the participation of delegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Putin and Modi are currently communicating face-to-face, the spokesman added.
"They talked in the car when they were driving, then they continued to communicate in the car, and now, before they join the delegation, they continue such negotiations," Peskov told reporters.
Putin and Modi have been talking one-on-one for 50 minutes in the Russian leader's Aurus. They drove from the SCO summit
site to the venue of the bilateral meeting at the residence in the Tianjin Ritz-Carlton Hotel in one car. The motorcade drove up to the building, the accompanying delegation leaders went inside the hotel, but the leaders continued to communicate face-to-face in the car.