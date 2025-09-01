https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/putin-modi-talking-face-to-face-before-talks-with-participation-of-delegations---kremlin-1122700797.html

Putin, Modi Talking Face-to-Face Before Talks With Participation of Delegations - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are talking face-to-face before bilateral talks with the participation of delegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Putin and Modi are currently communicating face-to-face, the spokesman added. Putin and Modi have been talking one-on-one for 50 minutes in the Russian leader's Aurus. They drove from the SCO summit site to the venue of the bilateral meeting at the residence in the Tianjin Ritz-Carlton Hotel in one car. The motorcade drove up to the building, the accompanying delegation leaders went inside the hotel, but the leaders continued to communicate face-to-face in the car.

