Russia, India Sign Several Major Aviation Contracts in 2025
Russia and India signed several major contracts related to aviation in 2025, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief Dmitry Shugaev said on Monday.
world
dmitry shugaev
russia
russian federal service for military-technical cooperation (fsmtc)
india
military contracts
contracts
"India is our strategic partner, with a large volume, with a large portfolio. Several large contracts have been signed. They concern aviation topics, we will move forward. This year, on the eve of this event. Thus, their [contracts] portfolio has increased," Shugaev told reporters. The contracts that were prepared in 2024 were implemented in terms of signing in 2025, the official added. Russia fulfills contracts to supply India with ammunition, Shugaev also said.
Russia, India Sign Several Major Aviation Contracts in 2025

10:22 GMT 01.09.2025 (Updated: 11:38 GMT 01.09.2025)
TIANJIN, China (Sputnik) - Russia and India signed several major contracts related to aviation in 2025, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief Dmitry Shugaev said on Monday.
"India is our strategic partner, with a large volume, with a large portfolio. Several large contracts have been signed. They concern aviation topics, we will move forward. This year, on the eve of this event. Thus, their [contracts] portfolio has increased," Shugaev told reporters.
The contracts that were prepared in 2024 were implemented in terms of signing in 2025, the official added.
Russia fulfills contracts to supply India with ammunition, Shugaev also said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2025
World
Putin, Modi Talking Face-to-Face Before Talks With Participation of Delegations - Kremlin
06:40 GMT
