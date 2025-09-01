https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/ukraine-loses-over-415-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-tsentr-group-1122701580.html
Ukraine Loses Over 415 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Group
Ukraine Loses Over 415 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Group
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 415 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2025-09-01T09:45+0000
2025-09-01T09:45+0000
2025-09-01T09:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
kiev
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1c/1121036292_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fdfedbbdd6f0cc082ea3cbdbcbeba0d6.jpg
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 415 servicepeople, a tank, three armored fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost over 220 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250824/russian-forces-liberate-filiya-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1122668238.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1c/1121036292_247:0:2976:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_aa41eef0182d57bafcbd26d0db8cba0f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's battlegroup tsentr, russian defense ministry, military personnel
russia's battlegroup tsentr, russian defense ministry, military personnel
Ukraine Loses Over 415 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Group
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 415 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 415 servicepeople, a tank, three armored fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost over 220 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok
.