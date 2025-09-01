International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 415 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Group
Ukraine Loses Over 415 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Group
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 415 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 415 servicepeople, a tank, three armored fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost over 220 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok.
Ukraine Loses Over 415 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Group

09:45 GMT 01.09.2025

09:45 GMT 01.09.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 415 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 415 servicepeople, a tank, three armored fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost over 220 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Filiya Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
24 August, 09:38 GMT
