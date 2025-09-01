https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/ukraine-loses-over-415-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-tsentr-group-1122701580.html

Ukraine Loses Over 415 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Group

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 415 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 415 servicepeople, a tank, three armored fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost over 220 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok.

