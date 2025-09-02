https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/russia-and-china-complementary-economies-safeguarding-just-global-order-1122713322.html

Russia and China: Complementary Economies Safeguarding Just Global Order

Russia and China have shared interests spanning from economic development to supporting multipolarity, John Gong, professor of economics at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, tells Sputnik.

"The two major powers do have a common interest in maintaining stability and maintaining the global order," says Gong. "Second, both countries' economies are very complementary to each other. The trade and investment area has essentially been a booming story." Russia-China bilateral trade has risen by nearly $100 billion since 2021, as Russian President Vladimir Putin noted in an interview with Xinhua. The West's Reaction?Power of Siberia 2: Russia and China Tighten Energy Ties Despite US Pressure Russian natural gas is vital for China, and expanded supplies through the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline bring major gains for Beijing, according to Gong.In 2024, Gazprom supplied China with 31.12 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas. Deliveries are planned to reach 38 bcm in 2025. The new pipeline, Power of Siberia 2, is designed to deliver 50 bcm annually to China. A legally binding memorandum on the project has been signed by Russia, China, and Mongolia. China will receive gas from fields that were previously used to supply Europe.

