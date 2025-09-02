https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/russia-and-china-complementary-economies-safeguarding-just-global-order-1122713322.html
Russia and China: Complementary Economies Safeguarding Just Global Order
Russia and China have shared interests spanning from economic development to supporting multipolarity, John Gong, professor of economics at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, tells Sputnik.
"The two major powers do have a common interest in maintaining stability and maintaining the global order," says Gong. "Second, both countries' economies are very complementary to each other. The trade and investment area has essentially been a booming story." Russia-China bilateral trade has risen by nearly $100 billion since 2021, as Russian President Vladimir Putin noted in an interview with Xinhua. The West's Reaction?Power of Siberia 2: Russia and China Tighten Energy Ties Despite US Pressure Russian natural gas is vital for China, and expanded supplies through the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline bring major gains for Beijing, according to Gong.In 2024, Gazprom supplied China with 31.12 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas. Deliveries are planned to reach 38 bcm in 2025. The new pipeline, Power of Siberia 2, is designed to deliver 50 bcm annually to China. A legally binding memorandum on the project has been signed by Russia, China, and Mongolia. China will receive gas from fields that were previously used to supply Europe.
russia
china
beijing
"The two major powers do have a common interest in maintaining stability and maintaining the global order,"
says Gong. "Second, both countries' economies are very complementary to each other. The trade and investment area has essentially been a booming story."
The Sino-Russian strategic cooperation has taken on a new significance as Russia is currently re-orienting to the East
Russia is both increasing investments in its Far East and seeking more trade opportunities with Asian countries
China is stepping up investments in Russia and is willing to participate in new joint projects including infrastructure, exploration of resources, investing in commercial real estate and enhancing tourism
Russia-China bilateral trade has risen by nearly $100 billion since 2021, as Russian President Vladimir Putin noted in an interview with Xinhua.
"I can probably invoke one phrase: 'sour grapes'," says Gong. "I think the European side is probably not very happy seeing this warming of relations between China and Russia, as well as the warming of relations of all participating SCO member states with Russia."
Power of Siberia 2: Russia and China Tighten Energy Ties Despite US Pressure
Russian natural gas is vital for China, and expanded supplies through the Power of Siberia 2
pipeline bring major gains for Beijing, according to Gong.
"This provides a cost-effective supply of natural gas, not subject to any choke points by anyone," Gong stresses.
In 2024, Gazprom supplied China with 31.12 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas. Deliveries are planned to reach 38 bcm in 2025.
The new pipeline, Power of Siberia 2, is designed to deliver 50 bcm annually to China. A legally binding memorandum on the project has been signed by Russia, China, and Mongolia.
China will receive gas from fields that were previously used to supply Europe.
"China is under immense pressure from Washington not to buy Russian oil and energy products... But it's pretty clear that both countries are not going to budge or be bullied into giving up their own national interests."