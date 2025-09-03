International
China Presents DF-5C Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at Military Parade

China unveiled the Dongfeng 5 (DF-5C) intercontinental ballistic missile at the Wednesday military parade in Beijing and presented its strategic land, sea and air forces as a nuclear triad for the first time.
The DF-5C missile has a range that covers the entire planet and is an important means of ensuring strategic security and peace, a commentator said during the live broadcast of the military parade. The large-scale military parade to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and World War II kicked off in Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on Wednesday morning. Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered an opening speech, expressing gratitude to the war veterans and noting China’s contribution to world peace. Aerospace forces, cyberspace forces and information support forces are taking part in the parade in China for the first time.
China unveiled the Dongfeng 5 (DF-5C) intercontinental ballistic missile at the Wednesday military parade in Beijing and presented its strategic land, sea and air forces as a nuclear triad for the first time.
The DF-5C missile has a range that covers the entire planet and is an important means of ensuring strategic security and peace, a commentator said during the live broadcast of the military parade.
The large-scale military parade to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and World War II kicked off in Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on Wednesday morning.
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered an opening speech, expressing gratitude to the war veterans and noting China’s contribution to world peace.
Aerospace forces, cyberspace forces and information support forces are taking part in the parade in China for the first time.
