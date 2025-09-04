https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/coalition-of-the-willing-ready-to-deliver-long-range-missiles-to-ukraine--what-could-go-wrong-1122725581.html

'Coalition of the Willing' Ready to Deliver Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine — What Could Go Wrong?

'Coalition of the Willing' Ready to Deliver Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine — What Could Go Wrong?

Members of the "Coalition of the Willing" have expressed their readiness to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, the Downing Street said on Thursday.

The meeting took place in Paris earlier on Thursday in a hybrid format, chaired by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. "The Prime Minister also welcomed announcements from Coalition of the Willing partners to supply long range missiles to Ukraine to further bolster the country’s supplies," the prime minister's office said in a statement.Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that Ukrainian forces could only carry out such operations with NATO personnel involved, signaling direct Western participation in the conflict. This could fundamentally change the nature of the confrontation, with NATO members effectively fighting against Russia.At the same time, Europe's vision of security guarantees for Ukraine involves stationing troops away from the front lines for demonstration and training purposes, the Washington Post reported Thursday, citing unnamed officials with direct knowledge of the plans.The deployment will include a "demonstration" element, with troops serving as a deterrent against Russia, and a "regeneration" element, which implies training and rebuilding the country's military force. The ultimate goal is transforming the Ukrainian military into what EU leaders call a "steel porcupine," the daily reported.On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that work on preparing security guarantees for Ukraine had been completed. The so-called coalition of the willing will meet in Paris on Thursday in a hybrid format to thrash out details of security arrangements. Following the meeting, several European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will call US President Donald Trump, French media reported.On August 18, US President Donald Trump held a meeting in Washington with Ukrainian and European leaders, after which he announced that France, Germany and the United Kingdom want to deploy troops on Ukrainian territory. He added that there would be no US troops in Ukraine during his presidency. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said previously that the presence of NATO allies' troops on Ukrainian soil — under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers — was a threat to Russia, and that Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances.

