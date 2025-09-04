International
Pentagon Halts Military Support Programs for European Countries Bordering Russia
The United States will curtail hundreds of millions of dollars in security support programs for European countries bordering Russia, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Pentagon officials informed European diplomats last week that the United States would no longer fund programs to train and arm troops in Eastern European countries bordering Russia, the report said, adding that the EU countries were shocked by the US decision and are trying to clarify the details.One European official believes this move is meant to encourage the EU to ensure its own security. European officials are also trying to understand whether internal funding will be sufficient to fill these gaps or if these cuts will impact critical aspects of European security, the publication says. The NATO summit took place in The Hague on June 24-25. President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized Europe for its low contribution to the alliance’s defense capabilities and called on all member countries to raise defense spending to five percent of GDP.
Pentagon Halts Military Support Programs for European Countries Bordering Russia

18:25 GMT 04.09.2025
The United States will curtail hundreds of millions of dollars in security support programs for European countries bordering Russia, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Pentagon officials informed European diplomats last week that the United States would no longer fund programs to train and arm troops in Eastern European countries bordering Russia, the report said, adding that the EU countries were shocked by the US decision and are trying to clarify the details.
One European official believes this move is meant to encourage the EU to ensure its own security.
European officials are also trying to understand whether internal funding will be sufficient to fill these gaps or if these cuts will impact critical aspects of European security, the publication says. The NATO summit took place in The Hague on June 24-25. President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized Europe for its low contribution to the alliance's defense capabilities and called on all member countries to raise defense spending to five percent of GDP.
