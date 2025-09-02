https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/russian-foreign-minister-lavrovs-interview-with-indonesian-newspaper-kompas-1122712036.html

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s Interview With Indonesian Newspaper 'Kompas'

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s Interview With Indonesian Newspaper 'Kompas'

Sputnik International

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave an interview to the Indonesian 'Kompas' newspaper following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China, where Russian President Putin met with Indonesian counterpart Subianto.

2025-09-02T22:32+0000

2025-09-02T22:32+0000

2025-09-02T22:32+0000

world

sergey lavrov

vladimir putin

prabowo subianto

indonesia

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1e/1122366123_0:0:3248:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_b09981d889df002936dabe938d27d92b.jpg

Question:What practical and distinct steps are being taken or will be taken to promote bilateral relations following President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto? In which areas, and why were these particular areas chosen?Sergey Lavrov: In our practical work, we are guided by the Declaration on the Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Indonesia, which was adopted following our respective leaders’ meeting in St Petersburg in June. In particular, this document enshrines the mutual push to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as energy, mining and mineral processing, infrastructure construction and modernisation, agriculture, banking, communications and telecommunications, and tourism. We believe our respective governments should facilitate direct contacts between our business circles and create favourable conditions for doing so. The coordinating role in this process is assigned to the Russian-Indonesian Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation.Our countries are jointly implementing a number of major initiatives, including a project operated by the Russian company Rosneft and its Indonesian partner Pertamina to build a refinery and a petrochemical complex outside the town of Tuban, East Java Province. Negotiations are underway for the Russian economic operators to participate in the hydrocarbon production off the Indonesian shelf, as well as in the oil and LNG supplies. Other promising ideas are on the table as well.A free trade agreement between Indonesia and the EAEU, of which Russia is a member, will open new horizons for cooperation. We are moving towards this goal at a fairly fast clip. A joint statement on the completion of the negotiations was adopted on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. We expect the agreement to be signed before the end of this year.Question:How can Russia and its partners, including Indonesia, overcome trade restrictions imposed by a group of countries without violating international law?Sergey Lavrov:The fact that the majority of the collective West and, above all, many EU member states, removed many items from trade with Russia in order to put us under pressure is an unfortunate decision, because every single economy is affected. Even worse, the initiators of the sanctions have lost credibility. In the future, they will not be able to count on the same favourable trade arrangements with Russia as they used to. We have certainly drawn our conclusions, even though we were and remain open to interaction with all our external partners based on respect for interests and mutual benefit.On the other hand, the world is becoming increasingly aware of the fact that absolutely any country can be targeted by aggressive sanctions. So, it absolutely makes sense that many countries from the Global South and the Global East want to secure their foreign trade interests and are consistently reducing their dependence on the historical ties with the West. This finds expression in a gradual transition to settlements in national currencies, diversification of cross-border payment tools, creation of new international transport corridors, and the establishment of production and supply chains that are impervious to external pressure, etc. All of the above creates a completely different environment in international trade and is an effective answer to some countries acting contrary to the principle of international cooperation enshrined in the UN Charter, and their attempts to obstruct the realisation of every country’s right to development and to hinder the formation of a more just world order.Question:Why should Indonesia consider cooperating with Russia to advance its peaceful nuclear energy?Sergey Lavrov:First, Russia has a long track record of building nuclear power plants in other countries. Our nuclear industry recently turned 80.We offer our foreign partners the latest reliable solutions that have proven their worth in real life. The State Corporation Rosatom possesses the full technological range of nuclear power units, including floating low-power nuclear power plants. These mobile plants are perfectly suited for supplying power to remote islands of the Indonesian archipelago where the building of conventional energy facilities makes no economic sense.Second, Russian nuclear projects are adapted to a variety of climates, including tropics, and meet safety requirements for seismically active areas, which is particularly relevant in the case of Indonesia.Third, cooperation with Russia provides its partners with access to advanced technology. We provide opportunities for training highly skilled specialists in peaceful nuclear energy at Russian universities.In addition, Russia is prepared to offer joint projects involving non-energy use of nuclear technology in medicine and agriculture, among others.Question:President Trump has issued a threat to impose additional high tariffs on the countries that trade with Russia. How do you respond to that, and what will Moscow undertake to encourage countries to continue trading with Russia?Sergey Lavrov: Everyone knows that President Trump has done more than threatening to impose high import tariffs on products from a number of countries that are Russia’s trading partners. Such tariffs have been effectively imposed, for example, on India which is our privileged strategic partner and a major consumer of Russian goods, particularly hydrocarbons. We appreciate the fact that New Delhi had not bowed down to pressure and maintains its commitment to free trade principles. The Americans have gone back on every principle they’ve been extolling for many years, if not decades.For our part, we operate on the premise that bilateral relations with any country have a value of their own. We never make friends with anyone to oppose a third party. We do not build trade with our partners, including a major economy like Indonesia, in order to harm their relations with other countries, including the United States.We will continue to develop equal and mutually beneficial practical cooperation with everyone who is ready to work with us based on similar principles, which includes the overwhelming majority of the countries from the Global South and the Global East, which have a stake in expanding trade and economic ties with Russia for the benefit of their people. Our strategic partners and like-minded BRICS partners, including, I’m sure, our Indonesian friends are among them.Question:What are Russia’s concrete steps to end the war in Gaza and to achieve a just peace in Palestine?Sergey Lavrov: Tens of thousands of Palestinians have fallen victims to the war in Gaza, which has been going on for almost two years now; the number of civilian casualties exceeded 100,000 a long time ago. This is multiples of the number of civilians killed in Ukraine over the same period. Israel’s policy of restricting humanitarian deliveries, which has led to mass starvation in the Palestinian enclave, is a particular cause for concern and outrage. No less alarming is Israel’s policy of cleansing the West Bank of the Palestinians.At this junction, it is extremely important to prevent Gaza from being completely destroyed and to stop the killing of civilians. An immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, the unconditional release of hostages and detained persons, and ensuring safe humanitarian access to all those in need are essential as well.The ongoing tragic events are caused primarily by failure to implement the international community’s decisions on creating an independent Palestinian state that would exist alongside Israel in peace and security. We still believe that fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people and their right to determine their own future must be a prerequisite for resolving the Arab-Israeli conflict. Without this, it is very difficult to imagine how Israel’s own lasting security can be ensured, something that Russia and, I believe, other responsible countries are sincerely interested in.Guided by this understanding, Russia was heavily involved in the International High-Level Conference on the Middle East, which took place in New York on July 28-30. Work in this format will continue during the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in the second half of September. We will team up with like-minded countries to de-escalate the situation with the aim of creating proper conditions for bringing a negotiated solution to the Palestinian issue. In this regard, we are set to keep up close interaction with our Indonesian partners.Question:What specific steps has Russia taken in order to achieve a speedy resolution of the Ukraine issue?Sergey Lavrov:Settling the Ukraine crisis peacefully remains our top priority. As a reminder, after the start of the special military operation to save people in Donbass, Kiev requested negotiations, and we agreed right away. They took place in February-April 2022, first in Belarus and then Türkiye. Agreements on a peaceful end to the conflict were initialed, but then the Kiev regime, following the advice of its Western handlers, walked away from a peace treaty choosing instead to continue the war.This spring, President Vladimir Putin initiated the resumption of direct Russia-Ukraine talks. Three rounds took place in Istanbul, and certain progress was made on humanitarian issues, such as exchanging prisoners of war and detained persons, returning dead bodies, etc. Furthermore, each side presented its perspective on the prerequisites for ending the conflict. The heads of the delegations remain in direct contact. We expect the negotiations to continue.More recently, the Trump administration has been making strong diplomatic efforts with regard to the Ukraine context. On August 15, the Presidents of Russia and the President of United States held a very useful conversation on Ukraine and other issues in Alaska, and had several substantive telephone conversations.We welcome all constructive initiatives, including the initiatives coming from our partners in the Global South and the Global East. This includes the ideas put forward by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in the summer of 2023, the proposals of African countries, and the activities of the Group of Friends for Peace in Ukraine formed in New York at the initiative of China and Brazil. Of course, we would like to see our friends make statements in support of the Russia-US dialogue on Ukraine.On a fundamental level, clearly, durable peace is impossible without eradicating the underlying causes of the conflict which include threats to Russia’s security that arose in the wake of NATO’s expansion and attempts to drag Ukraine into this aggressive military bloc. These threats must be eliminated, and a new system of security guarantees for Russia and Ukraine must be formed as an integral part of a pan-continental architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia.It is no less important to ensure the restoration and observance of human rights in the territories remaining under the control of the Kiev regime, which, as I noted earlier, is exterminating everything connected with Russia, Russians, and Russian-speaking people, including the Russian language, culture, traditions, canonical Orthodoxy, and Russian-language media. Today, Ukraine is the only country where the use of the language spoken by a significant portion of the population has been outlawed.For peace to be durable, the new territorial realities that emerged after the accession of Crimea, Sevastopol, the DPR, the LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to the Russian Federation following the referenda must be recognised and formalised in an international legal manner. Finally, Ukraine’s neutral, non-aligned, and nuclear-free status must be ensured. These conditions were spelled out in Ukraine’s 1990 Declaration of Independence, and Russia and the international community used them to recognise the Ukrainian statehood.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/putin-indonesian-president-adopt-declaration-of-russia-indonesia-strategic-partnership-1122292547.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/sco-alliances-path-to-free-global-south-from-northern-dominance-1122703166.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/putin-possible-to-find-consensus-on-ensuring-ukraines-security-guarantees-1122709515.html

indonesia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lavrov, lavrov's interview to indonesian newspaper, russia-indonesia ties