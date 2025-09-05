International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/kiev-believes-hosting-eu-troop-will-be-costly-unreliable-as-security-guarantee-reports-1122733340.html
Kiev Believes Hosting EU Troop Will Be Costly, Unreliable as Security Guarantee - Reports
Kiev Believes Hosting EU Troop Will Be Costly, Unreliable as Security Guarantee - Reports
Sputnik International
Kiev raised doubts about plans to station European troops in Ukraine, saying such deployments could be costly and may not provide a reliable security guarantee, the Military Times news portal reported, citing a Ukrainian official.
2025-09-05T11:20+0000
2025-09-05T11:20+0000
world
ukraine
europe
european union (eu)
troops
security guarantees
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107454899_0:0:3055:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_592a7f74a829f32b0127241b399b1c7c.jpg
On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Europe's vision of security guarantees for Ukraine involves stationing troops away from the front lines for demonstration and training purposes. The unnamed Ukrainian official questioned whether European troops sent to Ukraine would "engage" if a possible attack occurred. Instead, the source suggested that the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), an integrated air protection zone over Ukraine, would offer a stronger form of security guarantee. Launched by Germany in August 2022, the ESSI aims to bolster collective air defense capabilities. Fifteen countries — Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania, and the United Kingdom — signed a declaration of intent in October 2022. Denmark and Sweden joined in February 2023, followed by Switzerland and Austria in July 2023. On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that work on preparing security guarantees for Ukraine had been completed. The so-called coalition of the willing met in Paris on Thursday to thrash out details of security arrangements. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said previously that the presence of NATO allies' troops on Ukrainian soil — under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers — was a threat to Russia, and that Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/security-guarantees-must-be-provided-to-both-ukraine-and-russia--kremlin-1122728791.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107454899_25:0:2756:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_037129ed73dcaac888f1650a4e53e3ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe ukraine security guarantees,
europe ukraine security guarantees,

Kiev Believes Hosting EU Troop Will Be Costly, Unreliable as Security Guarantee - Reports

11:20 GMT 05.09.2025
© AP Photo / Lewis JolySoldiers from the European Task force Takuba march during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021
Soldiers from the European Task force Takuba march during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2025
© AP Photo / Lewis Joly
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev raised doubts about plans to station European troops in Ukraine, saying such deployments could be costly and may not provide a reliable security guarantee, the Military Times news portal reported, citing a Ukrainian official.
On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Europe's vision of security guarantees for Ukraine involves stationing troops away from the front lines for demonstration and training purposes.
The unnamed Ukrainian official questioned whether European troops sent to Ukraine would "engage" if a possible attack occurred. Instead, the source suggested that the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), an integrated air protection zone over Ukraine, would offer a stronger form of security guarantee.
Launched by Germany in August 2022, the ESSI aims to bolster collective air defense capabilities. Fifteen countries — Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania, and the United Kingdom — signed a declaration of intent in October 2022. Denmark and Sweden joined in February 2023, followed by Switzerland and Austria in July 2023.
Deputy Chief of Presidential Staff - Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual question and answer session at the World Trade Center on Krasnaya Presnya Street, Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2025
World
Security Guarantees Must Be Provided to Both Russia & Ukraine: Kremlin
03:28 GMT
On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that work on preparing security guarantees for Ukraine had been completed. The so-called coalition of the willing met in Paris on Thursday to thrash out details of security arrangements.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said previously that the presence of NATO allies' troops on Ukrainian soil — under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers — was a threat to Russia, and that Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала