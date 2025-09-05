https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/kiev-believes-hosting-eu-troop-will-be-costly-unreliable-as-security-guarantee-reports-1122733340.html

Kiev Believes Hosting EU Troop Will Be Costly, Unreliable as Security Guarantee - Reports

Kiev raised doubts about plans to station European troops in Ukraine, saying such deployments could be costly and may not provide a reliable security guarantee, the Military Times news portal reported, citing a Ukrainian official.

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Europe's vision of security guarantees for Ukraine involves stationing troops away from the front lines for demonstration and training purposes. The unnamed Ukrainian official questioned whether European troops sent to Ukraine would "engage" if a possible attack occurred. Instead, the source suggested that the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), an integrated air protection zone over Ukraine, would offer a stronger form of security guarantee. Launched by Germany in August 2022, the ESSI aims to bolster collective air defense capabilities. Fifteen countries — Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania, and the United Kingdom — signed a declaration of intent in October 2022. Denmark and Sweden joined in February 2023, followed by Switzerland and Austria in July 2023. On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that work on preparing security guarantees for Ukraine had been completed. The so-called coalition of the willing met in Paris on Thursday to thrash out details of security arrangements. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said previously that the presence of NATO allies' troops on Ukrainian soil — under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers — was a threat to Russia, and that Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances.

