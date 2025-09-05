https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/russian-embassy-west-prolonging-agony-by-arming-ukraine-with-profits-from-frozen-assets-1122737221.html

Russian Embassy: West 'Prolonging Agony' by Arming Ukraine With Profits From Frozen Assets

The West is prolonging civilian suffering and dragging out the conflict in Ukraine by using seized Russian state assets to fund military aid for Kiev, the Russian Embassy in London told Sputnik on Friday.

On Wednesday, UK Defense Secretary John Healey said that the United Kingdom had sent more than 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in profits generated by frozen Russian central bank assets to Ukraine to finance military assistance. Any unfriendly actions taken by London against Russia and its interests "will not go unanswered," the embassy warned. After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the European Union and the G7 froze almost half of Russian foreign currency reserves, totaling some 300 billion euros ($350 billion at the current exchange rate). About 200 billion euros is held in European accounts, mainly by Belgium's Euroclear, one of the world's largest clearing houses.

