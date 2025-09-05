https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/russian-embassy-west-prolonging-agony-by-arming-ukraine-with-profits-from-frozen-assets-1122737221.html
Russian Embassy: West 'Prolonging Agony' by Arming Ukraine With Profits From Frozen Assets
Russian Embassy: West 'Prolonging Agony' by Arming Ukraine With Profits From Frozen Assets
Sputnik International
The West is prolonging civilian suffering and dragging out the conflict in Ukraine by using seized Russian state assets to fund military aid for Kiev, the Russian Embassy in London told Sputnik on Friday.
2025-09-05T18:46+0000
2025-09-05T18:46+0000
2025-09-05T18:46+0000
world
russia
ukraine
russian embassy
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/18/1113628951_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_96babd162d241f119ae30d2486b8ca85.jpg
On Wednesday, UK Defense Secretary John Healey said that the United Kingdom had sent more than 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in profits generated by frozen Russian central bank assets to Ukraine to finance military assistance. Any unfriendly actions taken by London against Russia and its interests "will not go unanswered," the embassy warned. After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the European Union and the G7 froze almost half of Russian foreign currency reserves, totaling some 300 billion euros ($350 billion at the current exchange rate). About 200 billion euros is held in European accounts, mainly by Belgium's Euroclear, one of the world's largest clearing houses.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/uk-to-give-ukraine-293-billion-as-part-of-g7-loan-secured-by-russian-frozen-assets-1120629230.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/18/1113628951_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9656290fde4c3fd5228b7a447f2651ae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, west, frozen russian assets, ukraine, military aid, russian embassy, london, civilian suffering, prolonging conflict, john healey, uk defense secretary, g7, european union, euroclear, foreign currency reserves, belgium, kiev regime, russian interests, military supplies, russian protest, eu sanctions, russia-ukraine conflict
russia, west, frozen russian assets, ukraine, military aid, russian embassy, london, civilian suffering, prolonging conflict, john healey, uk defense secretary, g7, european union, euroclear, foreign currency reserves, belgium, kiev regime, russian interests, military supplies, russian protest, eu sanctions, russia-ukraine conflict
Russian Embassy: West 'Prolonging Agony' by Arming Ukraine With Profits From Frozen Assets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West is prolonging civilian suffering and dragging out the conflict in Ukraine by using seized Russian state assets to fund military aid for Kiev, the Russian Embassy in London told Sputnik on Friday.
On Wednesday, UK Defense Secretary John Healey said that the United Kingdom had sent more than 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in profits generated by frozen Russian central bank assets
to Ukraine to finance military assistance.
"Supplies of Western weapons increase civilian casualties, lead to further destruction, and ultimately prolong the conflict, extending the agony of the Kiev regime," the embassy said.
22 October 2024, 04:24 GMT
Any unfriendly actions taken by London against Russia and its interests "will not go unanswered," the embassy warned.
After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the European Union and the G7 froze almost half of Russian foreign currency reserves, totaling some 300 billion euros ($350 billion at the current exchange rate). About 200 billion euros is held in European accounts, mainly by Belgium's Euroclear, one of the world's largest clearing houses.