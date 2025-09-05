https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/russias-far-east-growth-supercharged-by-asia-ties--analyst-1122731366.html

Russia’s Far East Growth Supercharged by Asian Ties – Analyst

Russia’s Far East can thrive by deepening ties with its Asian neighbors—China first and foremost, Artyom Lukin told Sputnik.

Russia’s Far East can thrive by deepening ties with its Asian neighbors—China first and foremost, Artyom Lukin told Sputnik. The reciprocal visa waiver can be expected to boost cross-border business ties and expand mutual trade in services such as tourism, education, healthcare, and information technology. Asia Integration & New Business Incentives This year’s lineup of guests at the Eastern Economic Forum, including Mongolia and Laos’ prime ministers and Vice Chairperson of China's National People's Congress Li Hongzhong, underscores Asia’s deep and enduring interest in Russia’s Far East, said Lukin. Sweeping packages of federal laws over the years have improved the business climate, attracting investments. Now, Vladimir Putin has announced the next step: starting January 2027, a unified preferential regime for the entire Far East and Arctic, offering tax breaks and other benefits for business. There are hard numbers showing the region’s momentum, the expert added. Northern Sea Route Redefines Asia Trade The Trans-Arctic Corridor that Vladimir Putin touted at the EEF is a game changer for Asian businesses, especially China, Angelo Giuliano, a geopolitical and economic analyst based in Hong Kong, told Sputnik. Powered by Russia’s Northern Sea Route and icebreaker expertise, it allows the bypass of US-controlled choke points like the Malacca Strait, where potential blockades threaten China’s trade, says the expert. Key Players Conversely, Donald Trump’s Greenland focus signals US attempts to disrupt Russia’s Arctic dominance, though “limited icebreaker capacity makes this unlikely now," added the expert.

