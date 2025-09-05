https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/russias-far-east-growth-supercharged-by-asia-ties--analyst-1122731366.html
Russia's Far East Growth Supercharged by Asian Ties – Analyst
Russia’s Far East Growth Supercharged by Asian Ties – Analyst
Russia’s Far East can thrive by deepening ties with its Asian neighbors—China first and foremost, Artyom Lukin told Sputnik.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/05/1122731096_0:175:3017:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_2c867161a065fae4c9525ae4602d6315.jpg
Russia's Far East can thrive by deepening ties with its Asian neighbors—China first and foremost, Artyom Lukin told Sputnik.
06:21 GMT 05.09.2025 (Updated: 06:57 GMT 05.09.2025)
The Eastern Economic Forum, held annually since 2015, has become a flagship showcase of Russia’s new Far East policy, underscored Artyom Lukin, professor of international politics at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok.
Russia’s Far East
can thrive by deepening ties with its Asian neighbors—China first and foremost, Artyom Lukin told Sputnik
“During Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to Beijing, Chinese authorities announced visa-free entry for Russian citizens for up to 30 days. In response, Putin granted the same privilege to Chinese citizens. This is, without exaggeration, a historic step,” he said.
The reciprocal visa waiver can be expected to boost cross-border business ties and expand mutual trade in services such as tourism, education, healthcare, and information technology.
Asia Integration & New Business Incentives
This year’s lineup of guests
at the Eastern Economic Forum, including Mongolia and Laos’ prime ministers and Vice Chairperson of China's National People's Congress Li Hongzhong, underscores Asia’s deep and enduring interest in Russia’s Far East, said Lukin.
Sweeping packages of federal laws over the years have improved the business climate, attracting investments.
Now, Vladimir Putin has announced the next step: starting January 2027, a unified preferential regime for the entire Far East and Arctic, offering tax breaks and other benefits for business.
There are hard numbers showing the region’s momentum, the expert added.
Over the past decade, electricity consumption in the Far East has grown by 28% — twice the Russian average
To meet rising demand, nuclear power plants are being planned
Cross-border business contacts are booming
Expanded trade in services such as tourism, education, healthcare, and IT
Northern Sea Route Redefines Asia Trade
The Trans-Arctic Corridor that Vladimir Putin touted at the EEF is a game changer for Asian businesses, especially China, Angelo Giuliano, a geopolitical and economic analyst based in Hong Kong, told Sputnik.
Powered by Russia’s Northern Sea Route
and icebreaker expertise, it allows the bypass of US-controlled choke points like the Malacca Strait, where potential blockades threaten China’s trade, says the expert.
The route cuts transit times to Europe by up to 50%, reducing costs
Investments in Russia’s shipbuilding and ports like Sabetta offer opportunities, alongside access to Arctic LNG and minerals
China’s Polar Silk Road gains strategic leverage
India’s Vladivostok-Chennai route diversifies trade
Japan & South Korea tap maritime expertise
Conversely, Donald Trump’s Greenland focus
signals US attempts to disrupt Russia’s Arctic dominance, though “limited icebreaker capacity makes this unlikely now," added the expert.