2030 Muravyov-Amursky Training Scheme to Strengthen Global Ties

The Muravyov-Amursky 2030 management training program provides graduates with the opportunity to establish international connections as its international modules expand, Russian Far East Development Minister Alexei Chekunkov said.

Chekunov told the 2025 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok that the updtated course would stress international themes.He said that for the past two years the training scheme had included a module taught in China, with students working in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Heihe.He also highlighted the vital support of regional leaders in implementing the Muravyov-Amursky 2030 program.The minister thanked regional heads for their support for the program at the EEF as well as their day-to-day work with the trainees."They provide opportunities, offer employment, and recruit them to serve at all levels—from municipal and regional to federal," Chekunkov said."Together, we will make the team for the development of the Far East and the Arctic stronger and more efficient," to achieve President Vladimir Putin's aim for development in those regions to "proceed at an accelerated pace."The Muravyov-Amursky 2030 program trains managers for government service and development institutions in the Far East and the Arctic.The program is run by the Russian Ministry for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic and the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation. In September 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported expanding the program to include Arctic territories.The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is being held in the Russian far-eastern city of Vladivostok from September 3 to 6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.

