Dollar Will Inevitably Decline, Economies Should Unite to Prevent New US Hegemony - Expert
The US dollar will inevitably decline, and emerging economies should unite to prevent the establishment of a new US hegemony, now in the digital assets market, Wang Wen, dean of Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at China's Renmin University, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
"The dollar is inevitable to decline, and the US' strategy is to use stablecoins instead of the dollar. So, maybe the US will establish a new stablecoin hegemony. Now, the time cannot wait for us. The time is very limited. So, I think that emerging economies should unite together, much closer than before, against the new hegemony establishment in stablecoins and the digital financial system in the future," Wang said on the sidelines of the EEF's "Tokenization of the Financial Market: Taking a Look into the Future" session. He added that Russia and China faced similar and common challenges posed by the risk of the US dominating the emerging global digital financial market. In late July, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the phased integration of the digital ruble into the budgetary framework. The bill supplemented the Budget Code by introducing the concept of a "digital ruble account of the Federal Treasury." This account, on the digital ruble's platform operated by Russia's Central Bank, will be available to the Treasury free of charge. In March, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a strategic cryptocurrency reserve, which will include such cryptocurrencies as Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP). In July, the US House of Representatives passed three bills that sought to regulate the digital assets market in the United States in line with Trump's campaign promises. One of the bills was the Genius Act that regulates stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency pegged to the value of the US dollar. The bill was approved by the Senate last month and sent to Trump for a signature. Cooperation on digital currency can help Russia and China deepen their financial ties and continue the dedollarization process, Wang Wen said."The cooperation between Russia and China in financial fields will accelerate. We will have more deepening cooperation on financial issues. Not only will we continue the dedollarization process in bilateral trade, but also we will construct and establish new payment channels and a cross-border financial security network," Wang said on the sidelines of the EEF's "Tokenization of the Financial Market: Taking a Look into the Future" session.Moscow and Beijing are entering a new, third, wave of cooperation, which includes boosting their financial ties, he said.Much in the development of digital finance cooperation between the two countries will depend on the international background and actions taken by the Russian and Chinese finance ministries, he said.
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - The US dollar will inevitably decline, and emerging economies should unite to prevent the establishment of a new US hegemony, now in the digital assets market, Wang Wen, dean of Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at China's Renmin University, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
"The dollar is inevitable to decline
, and the US' strategy is to use stablecoins instead of the dollar. So, maybe the US will establish a new stablecoin hegemony. Now, the time cannot wait for us. The time is very limited. So, I think that emerging economies should unite together, much closer than before, against the new hegemony establishment in stablecoins and the digital financial system in the future," Wang said on the sidelines of the EEF's "Tokenization of the Financial Market: Taking a Look into the Future" session.
He added that Russia and China faced similar and common challenges posed by the risk of the US dominating the emerging global digital financial market.
In late July, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the phased integration of the digital ruble into the budgetary framework. The bill supplemented the Budget Code by introducing the concept of a "digital ruble account of the Federal Treasury." This account, on the digital ruble's platform operated by Russia's Central Bank, will be available to the Treasury free of charge.
In March, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a strategic cryptocurrency reserve, which will include such cryptocurrencies as Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP). In July, the US House of Representatives passed three bills that sought to regulate the digital assets market in the United States in line with Trump's campaign promises. One of the bills was the Genius Act that regulates stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency pegged to the value of the US dollar. The bill was approved by the Senate last month and sent to Trump for a signature.
Cooperation on digital currency can help Russia and China deepen their financial ties and continue the dedollarization process, Wang Wen said.
"The cooperation between Russia and China in financial fields will accelerate. We will have more deepening cooperation on financial issues. Not only will we continue the dedollarization process in bilateral trade, but also we will construct and establish new payment channels and a cross-border financial security network," Wang said on the sidelines of the EEF's "Tokenization of the Financial Market: Taking a Look into the Future" session.
Moscow and Beijing are entering a new, third, wave of cooperation, which includes boosting their financial ties, he said.
"Also, we could cooperate in e-currency and digital currency, not only in regulation policy but also in payment security. In summary, I think that Russia and China could increase our financial cooperation speed and shape the core of the international digital financial system in order to build a fair and much more inclusive international system for the future world," Wang added.
Much in the development of digital finance cooperation between the two countries will depend on the international background and actions taken by the Russian and Chinese finance ministries, he said.
"Anyway, I think in the coming 10 years, the digital currency trade between our two countries will have a very big change and push the financial integration in the Eurasian continent," Wang said.
In late July, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the phased integration of the digital ruble into the budgetary framework. The bill supplemented the Budget Code by introducing the concept of a "digital ruble account of the Federal Treasury." This account, on the digital ruble's platform operated by Russia's Central Bank, will be available to the Treasury free of charge.
China launched the digital yuan pilot project in 2020 and rolled it out in 2023. It is the official digital currency of China, issued by the People's Bank of China directly and pegged 1:1 to the physical yuan. The digital yuan has been integrated into many spheres of the economy, from retail transactions to salaries for civil servants.
The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general media partner of the forum.