Europe Faces $1 Trillion Bill to Replace US Military Power

The replacement of US military capabilities in the EU will cost Europe one trillion dollars, Bloomberg reports quoting the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

With serious gaps in European defense capabilities, EU states are still hoping US President Donald Trump will give Ukraine "concrete security guarantees."The website stresses that the US gives NATO with most of its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data, including that from spy satellites, and replacing those capabilities would cost Europe $4.8 billion.NATO members agreed at a June summit in The Hague that they would spend5% of GDP annually defense by 2035.President Trump, who has pushed for greater spending by other NATO countries, called the summit a "great success" as all countries confirmed their commitment to Article 5 of the organization's charter which allows for mutual defense.European Union member states agreed in May to create the SAFE credit scheme which aims to raise €150 billion to boost arms production.The Brussels plan earmarks €650 billion euros from EU states' budgets, in return for pledging to overlook their non-compliance with the bloc's budget deficit rules.On March 19, the European Commission presented its new strategy on 'Rearming Europe' — later redubbed a less-aggressive 'Readiness 2030' after protests from several EU members. The plan aims to raise around €800 billion euros over four years.Russia has complained of unprecedented NATO activity on its western borders in recent years, which the group claims is t 'deter Russian aggression'. Moscow has repeatedly raised concerns about NATO's growing presence in Europe. The Foreign Affairs Ministry has stated that Moscow remains open to dialogue with NATO on an equal basis, but the West must abandon its militaristic course.

