Laos Could Receive Petroleum From Russia, Supply Bauxite, Potassium – Prime Minister
Laos would like to establish supplies of petroleum products from Russia and is ready to supply minerals such as bauxite or potassium for fertilizer production, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone told Sputnik.
"Laos is forced to import 100% of its required petroleum products. Russia has a lot of oil and gas. Perhaps it is possible to establish supplies of petroleum products from Russia to Laos, and we are ready to sell Russia our minerals that the Russian economy may need, such as bauxite or potassium for fertilizer production," Siphandone said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3 to 6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
