International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250906/laos-could-receive-petroleum-from-russia-supply-bauxite-potassium--prime-minister-1122738035.html
Laos Could Receive Petroleum From Russia, Supply Bauxite, Potassium – Prime Minister
Laos Could Receive Petroleum From Russia, Supply Bauxite, Potassium – Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Laos would like to establish supplies of petroleum products from Russia and is ready to supply minerals such as bauxite or potassium for fertilizer production, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone told Sputnik.
2025-09-06T07:28+0000
2025-09-06T07:28+0000
world
russia
laos
vladivostok
eastern economic forum
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/05/1122736633_0:282:3140:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f84153b691c9eb172dc6ecbf8a1daaf.jpg
"Laos is forced to import 100% of its required petroleum products. Russia has a lot of oil and gas. Perhaps it is possible to establish supplies of petroleum products from Russia to Laos, and we are ready to sell Russia our minerals that the Russian economy may need, such as bauxite or potassium for fertilizer production," Siphandone said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3 to 6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/laos-seeks-cooperation-in-brics-pm-at-eastern-economic-forum-1122730851.html
russia
laos
vladivostok
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/05/1122736633_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ba96272f2f6bb8617c2d456c7151cb3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
petroleum from russia, lao prime minister sonexay siphandone, supply minerals
petroleum from russia, lao prime minister sonexay siphandone, supply minerals

Laos Could Receive Petroleum From Russia, Supply Bauxite, Potassium – Prime Minister

07:28 GMT 06.09.2025
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankLaotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone
Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2025
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Laos would like to establish supplies of petroleum products from Russia and is ready to supply minerals such as bauxite or potassium for fertilizer production, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone told Sputnik.
"Laos is forced to import 100% of its required petroleum products. Russia has a lot of oil and gas. Perhaps it is possible to establish supplies of petroleum products from Russia to Laos, and we are ready to sell Russia our minerals that the Russian economy may need, such as bauxite or potassium for fertilizer production," Siphandone said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3 to 6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
The Prime Minister of Laos - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2025
World
Laos Seeks Cooperation in BRICS: PM at Eastern Economic Forum
Yesterday, 05:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала