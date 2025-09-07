https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/global-tariff-battles-even-the-instigators-are-flying-blind-1122742946.html
Global Tariff Battles: Even the Instigators Are Flying Blind
The entire global economy is facing tariff wars, and no one knows what the consequences will be; not even the initiators of these wars fully understand them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Sputnik at the Eastern Economic Forum.
"Brazil is not the only country facing the consequences of tariff wars. In fact, the entire global economy is now dealing with this in one way or another. No one knows what the consequences will be. It seems to me that neither those subjected to these wars nor those who initiate them fully understand the consequences. Therefore, it is very important to talk and discuss," Peskov said. Last week, media reported that Brazil, at the initiative of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, would hold an extraordinary virtual summit of BRICS member countries on September 8 to discuss the trade policy of US leader Donald Trump. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum took place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik was the general media partner of the event.
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - The entire global economy is facing tariff wars, and no one knows what the consequences will be; not even the initiators of these wars fully understand them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Sputnik at the Eastern Economic Forum.
"Brazil is not the only country facing the consequences of tariff wars
. In fact, the entire global economy is now dealing with this in one way or another. No one knows what the consequences will be. It seems to me that neither those subjected to these wars nor those who initiate them fully understand the consequences. Therefore, it is very important to talk and discuss," Peskov said.
Last week, media reported that Brazil, at the initiative of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, would hold an extraordinary virtual summit of BRICS member countries on September 8 to discuss the trade policy of US leader Donald Trump.
The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum took place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik was the general media partner of the event.