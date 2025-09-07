International
Microsoft Says Several of Company's Underwater Cables Damaged in Red Sea
Microsoft Says Several of Company's Underwater Cables Damaged in Red Sea
Sputnik International
US tech giant Microsoft reported that several of its underwater cables had been damaged in the Red Sea, which may affect the operation of the Microsoft Azure cloud services provider.
A statement on the company's website in the section about the Azure service indicates that cable damage at sea will affect traffic between countries. Microsoft's message adds that its engineers are actively troubleshooting the outages, rerouting traffic, and discussing alternative options with bandwidth and providers in the region.
Microsoft Says Several of Company's Underwater Cables Damaged in Red Sea

09:40 GMT 07.09.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US tech giant Microsoft reported that several of its underwater cables had been damaged in the Red Sea, which may affect the operation of the Microsoft Azure cloud services provider.
A statement on the company's website in the section about the Azure service indicates that cable damage at sea will affect traffic between countries.
"We do expect higher latency on some traffic that previously traversed through the Middle East. Network traffic that does not traverse through the Middle East is not impacted. We’ll continue to provide daily updates, or sooner if conditions change," the statement says.
Microsoft's message adds that its engineers are actively troubleshooting the outages, rerouting traffic, and discussing alternative options with bandwidth and providers in the region.
