Microsoft Says Several of Company's Underwater Cables Damaged in Red Sea

US tech giant Microsoft reported that several of its underwater cables had been damaged in the Red Sea, which may affect the operation of the Microsoft Azure cloud services provider.

A statement on the company's website in the section about the Azure service indicates that cable damage at sea will affect traffic between countries. Microsoft's message adds that its engineers are actively troubleshooting the outages, rerouting traffic, and discussing alternative options with bandwidth and providers in the region.

