MoD: Russia Destroys Ukrainian Drone Hubs, Weapons Stockpiles, and Radar Stations

Russian forces have struck facilities of Ukraine's defense industry and transport infrastructure, as well as sites for assembly, storage and launch of long-range drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian armed forces' groups of tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery have struck facilities of the defense industry and transport infrastructure of Ukraine used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, sites of assembly, storage and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, warehouses of weapons and military equipment, military airfields, two air defense radar stations, as well as temporary locations of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 districts," the ministry said in a statement. Russian air defense systems shot down three guided aerial bombs, three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers manufactured in the United States and 210 drones, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 460 Ukrainian military servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian fighters, five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 24 motor vehicles, a multiple launch rocket system, four artillery guns, five electronic warfare stations, a counter-battery warfare station and seven ammunition depots over the past 24 hours.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers, four armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and a materiel depot, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 265 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, six field artillery guns, an electronic warfare station, three ammunition depots and four materiel depots in the past day.Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 175 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, three electronic warfare stations and two materiel depots, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Dneprhas eliminated up to 60 Ukrainian fighters over the past day, 10 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, seven electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot and a materiel depot, the statement read.

