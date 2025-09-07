https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/searches-are-part-of-national-hunt-by-moldovan-authorities--oppositon-leader-shor-1122743182.html

Searches Are Part of 'National Hunt' by Moldovan Authorities – Oppositon Leader Shor

Searches Are Part of 'National Hunt' by Moldovan Authorities – Oppositon Leader Shor

Sputnik International

Searches targeting the opposition are part of a "national hunt" by the current Moldovan government, Ilan Shor, the leader of the Pobeda (Victory) opposition bloc, told Sputnik, adding that the government is "in its death throes".

2025-09-07T09:33+0000

2025-09-07T09:33+0000

2025-09-07T09:33+0000

world

maia sandu

russia

moldova

chisinau

authorities

eastern economic forum

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118821432_0:0:3357:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f620646e31fcce81d7f04b776a00bf3c.jpg

"Searches in Moldova are part of a national hunt. Unfortunately, we have become accustomed to this kind of interaction between the authorities and the opposition. When the authorities lack arguments to counter the opposition's claims, they start conducting searches," Shor said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. The government of Moldovan President Maia Sandu is in its death throes, as it realizes it is losing power, the politician said, adding that the authorities "will do everything possible and impossible to intimidate the opposition." Shor also added that here is no rule of law in Chisinau in the conventional sense, which has been observed for a long time. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum took place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik was the general media partner of the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/moldovan-opposition-leader-shor-accuses-authorities-of-targeting-patriots-1122338787.html

russia

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moldovan authorities, ilan shor, opposition bloc, oppositon leader shor