International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/searches-are-part-of-national-hunt-by-moldovan-authorities--oppositon-leader-shor-1122743182.html
Searches Are Part of 'National Hunt' by Moldovan Authorities – Oppositon Leader Shor
Searches Are Part of 'National Hunt' by Moldovan Authorities – Oppositon Leader Shor
Sputnik International
Searches targeting the opposition are part of a "national hunt" by the current Moldovan government, Ilan Shor, the leader of the Pobeda (Victory) opposition bloc, told Sputnik, adding that the government is "in its death throes".
2025-09-07T09:33+0000
2025-09-07T09:33+0000
world
maia sandu
russia
moldova
chisinau
authorities
eastern economic forum
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118821432_0:0:3357:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f620646e31fcce81d7f04b776a00bf3c.jpg
"Searches in Moldova are part of a national hunt. Unfortunately, we have become accustomed to this kind of interaction between the authorities and the opposition. When the authorities lack arguments to counter the opposition's claims, they start conducting searches," Shor said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. The government of Moldovan President Maia Sandu is in its death throes, as it realizes it is losing power, the politician said, adding that the authorities "will do everything possible and impossible to intimidate the opposition." Shor also added that here is no rule of law in Chisinau in the conventional sense, which has been observed for a long time. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum took place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik was the general media partner of the forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/moldovan-opposition-leader-shor-accuses-authorities-of-targeting-patriots-1122338787.html
russia
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118821432_626:0:3357:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_194580fe4f50f5789657f72019a3cbf9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moldovan authorities, ilan shor, opposition bloc, oppositon leader shor
moldovan authorities, ilan shor, opposition bloc, oppositon leader shor

Searches Are Part of 'National Hunt' by Moldovan Authorities – Oppositon Leader Shor

09:33 GMT 07.09.2025
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankMoldovan opposition politician Ilan Shor, the leader of "Pobeda" (Victory) political bloc meets with Chairman of the Russian State Duma's committee on CIS affairs Leonid Kalashnikov, in Moscow, Russia
Moldovan opposition politician Ilan Shor, the leader of Pobeda (Victory) political bloc meets with Chairman of the Russian State Duma's committee on CIS affairs Leonid Kalashnikov, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2025
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Searches targeting the opposition are part of a "national hunt" by the current Moldovan government, Ilan Shor, the leader of the Pobeda (Victory) opposition bloc, told Sputnik, adding that the government is "in its death throes".
"Searches in Moldova are part of a national hunt. Unfortunately, we have become accustomed to this kind of interaction between the authorities and the opposition. When the authorities lack arguments to counter the opposition's claims, they start conducting searches," Shor said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
The government of Moldovan President Maia Sandu is in its death throes, as it realizes it is losing power, the politician said, adding that the authorities "will do everything possible and impossible to intimidate the opposition." Shor also added that here is no rule of law in Chisinau in the conventional sense, which has been observed for a long time.
"All we have left is telephone justice, where the acting president and his accomplices in the pro-Western fascist regime pick up the phone, threaten, and call judges, dictating what to do," he said.
The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum took place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik was the general media partner of the forum.
Moldova's opposition bloc Pobeda (Victory) and Sor party leader Ilan Shor attends a news conference announcing an opening of the Moldovan Trading House in Russia at the Rossiya Segodnya international multimedia press centre in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2025
World
Moldovan Opposition Leader Shor Accuses Authorities of Targeting Patriots
26 June, 09:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала