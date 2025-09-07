https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/searches-are-part-of-national-hunt-by-moldovan-authorities--oppositon-leader-shor-1122743182.html
Searches Are Part of 'National Hunt' by Moldovan Authorities – Oppositon Leader Shor
Searches targeting the opposition are part of a "national hunt" by the current Moldovan government, Ilan Shor, the leader of the Pobeda (Victory) opposition bloc, told Sputnik, adding that the government is "in its death throes".
"Searches in Moldova are part of a national hunt. Unfortunately, we have become accustomed to this kind of interaction between the authorities and the opposition. When the authorities lack arguments to counter the opposition's claims, they start conducting searches," Shor said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. The government of Moldovan President Maia Sandu is in its death throes, as it realizes it is losing power, the politician said, adding that the authorities "will do everything possible and impossible to intimidate the opposition." Shor also added that here is no rule of law in Chisinau in the conventional sense, which has been observed for a long time. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum took place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik was the general media partner of the forum.
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Searches targeting the opposition are part of a "national hunt" by the current Moldovan government, Ilan Shor, the leader of the Pobeda (Victory) opposition bloc, told Sputnik, adding that the government is "in its death throes".
"Searches in Moldova are part of a national hunt. Unfortunately, we have become accustomed to this kind of interaction between the authorities and the opposition. When the authorities lack arguments to counter the opposition's claims, they start conducting searches," Shor said
on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
The government of Moldovan President Maia Sandu is in its death throes, as it realizes it is losing power, the politician said, adding that the authorities "will do everything possible and impossible to intimidate the opposition." Shor also added that here is no rule of law in Chisinau in the conventional sense, which has been observed for a long time.
"All we have left is telephone justice, where the acting president and his accomplices in the pro-Western fascist regime pick up the phone, threaten, and call judges, dictating what to do," he said.
The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum
took place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik was the general media partner of the forum.