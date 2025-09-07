International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/ukrainian-armed-forces-exert-psychological-pressure-on-zaporozhye-power-plant-staff-1122743063.html
Ukrainian Armed Forces Exert Psychological Pressure on Zaporozhye Power Plant Staff
Ukrainian Armed Forces Exert Psychological Pressure on Zaporozhye Power Plant Staff
Sputnik International
The shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces is exerting psychological pressure on the staff of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Yevgenia Yashina, the plant's communications director, told Sputnik.
2025-09-07T09:28+0000
2025-09-07T09:28+0000
world
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye
zaporozhye npp
zaporozhye region
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/06/1122741399_0:115:3231:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_4b8175d3ac42fa4940f3dd69cfc01b0d.jpg
On Saturday, the Ukrainian armed forces were reported to attack the training center of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant using drones, with the strike hitting the roof. A fire and critical damage were avoided. The limits and conditions for the safe operation of the nuclear power plant were not violated, and the background radiation remains normal. The safety of the nuclear power plant primarily depends on the human factor, on the coordinated and precise actions of the staff, she said, adding that "the mentioned threats directly undermine this fundamental principle." The nuclear power plant is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River near Energodar. It is the largest nuclear plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The plant has six power units, with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each, all of which are currently in a state of so-called cold shutdown. In October 2022, the nuclear power plant came under Russia's control and has since been routinely targeted in Ukrainian attacks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/drone-strikes-hit-near-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant---statement-1122545951.html
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye
zaporozhye region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/06/1122741399_250:0:2979:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_380806fcd310a9fcab00848e8aba6fd0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian armed forces, zaporozhye power plant, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, psychological pressure
ukrainian armed forces, zaporozhye power plant, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, psychological pressure

Ukrainian Armed Forces Exert Psychological Pressure on Zaporozhye Power Plant Staff

09:28 GMT 07.09.2025
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankView of the power units of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar
View of the power units of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2025
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
SIMFEROPOL, Russia (Sputnik) - The shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces is exerting psychological pressure on the staff of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Yevgenia Yashina, the plant's communications director, told Sputnik.
On Saturday, the Ukrainian armed forces were reported to attack the training center of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant using drones, with the strike hitting the roof. A fire and critical damage were avoided. The limits and conditions for the safe operation of the nuclear power plant were not violated, and the background radiation remains normal.
"Daily shelling exerts significant psychological pressure on the nuclear power plant staff, creating a tense and unstable environment that hinders the performance of their professional duties," Yashina said.
The safety of the nuclear power plant primarily depends on the human factor, on the coordinated and precise actions of the staff, she said, adding that "the mentioned threats directly undermine this fundamental principle."
The nuclear power plant is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River near Energodar. It is the largest nuclear plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The plant has six power units, with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each, all of which are currently in a state of so-called cold shutdown. In October 2022, the nuclear power plant came under Russia's control and has since been routinely targeted in Ukrainian attacks.
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Drone Strikes Hit Near Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - Statement
3 August, 03:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала