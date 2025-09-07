https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/ukrainian-armed-forces-exert-psychological-pressure-on-zaporozhye-power-plant-staff-1122743063.html

Ukrainian Armed Forces Exert Psychological Pressure on Zaporozhye Power Plant Staff

The shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces is exerting psychological pressure on the staff of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Yevgenia Yashina, the plant's communications director, told Sputnik.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian armed forces were reported to attack the training center of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant using drones, with the strike hitting the roof. A fire and critical damage were avoided. The limits and conditions for the safe operation of the nuclear power plant were not violated, and the background radiation remains normal. The safety of the nuclear power plant primarily depends on the human factor, on the coordinated and precise actions of the staff, she said, adding that "the mentioned threats directly undermine this fundamental principle." The nuclear power plant is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River near Energodar. It is the largest nuclear plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The plant has six power units, with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each, all of which are currently in a state of so-called cold shutdown. In October 2022, the nuclear power plant came under Russia's control and has since been routinely targeted in Ukrainian attacks.

