Putin, Xi to Attend BRICS Virtual Summit Via Video Link
The BRICS online summit, that it being summoned by Brazil on Monday, is expected to begin at 12:00 GMT and will be held in a closed format meeting, media reported, citing a Brazilian government official familiar with the matter.
07:14 GMT 08.09.2025 (Updated: 07:50 GMT 08.09.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The BRICS online summit, that it being summoned by Brazil on Monday, is expected to begin at 12:00 GMT and will be held in a closed format meeting, media reported, citing a Brazilian government official familiar with the matter.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the upcoming BRICS virtual summit via video link.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss the economy and cooperation within the framework of the association with the leaders of other countries at the BRICS online summit on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday.
"Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the BRICS online summit on September 8 and will have an in-depth exchange of views with the leaders of other countries on the current economic situation, multilateral organizations and the multilateral cooperation system within the framework of BRICS, as well as on other important issues of common interest," Lin told a briefing.
BRICS has become a positive and stable force in international affairs amid the spread of policy of unilateral actions and protectionism, the spokesman added.
No joint statement on the results of the meeting is planned to be made, the news agency reported.
“The virtual BRICS leaders’ meeting on Monday is expected to last only a couple of hours. The speeches will be closed to the press…, and there will be no joint statement at the end of the meeting,” the report stated.
Earlier, media outlets reported that, on the initiative of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil would hold an extraordinary virtual BRICS
summit on September 8 to discuss the trade policies of US President Donald Trump.