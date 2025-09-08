https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/putin-xi-to-attend-brics-virtual-summit-via-video-link-1122746954.html

Putin, Xi to Attend BRICS Virtual Summit Via Video Link

Putin, Xi to Attend BRICS Virtual Summit Via Video Link

Sputnik International

The BRICS online summit, that it being summoned by Brazil on Monday, is expected to begin at 12:00 GMT and will be held in a closed format meeting, media reported, citing a Brazilian government official familiar with the matter.

2025-09-08T07:14+0000

2025-09-08T07:14+0000

2025-09-08T07:50+0000

world

brazil

brics

summit

brics summit

vladimir putin

donald trump

xi jinping

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118849168_0:173:3030:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_0cf36ff8ca02c86b10b70209db2f0a73.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the upcoming BRICS virtual summit via video link.Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss the economy and cooperation within the framework of the association with the leaders of other countries at the BRICS online summit on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday.BRICS has become a positive and stable force in international affairs amid the spread of policy of unilateral actions and protectionism, the spokesman added.No joint statement on the results of the meeting is planned to be made, the news agency reported.Earlier, media outlets reported that, on the initiative of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil would hold an extraordinary virtual BRICS summit on September 8 to discuss the trade policies of US President Donald Trump.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/putin-to-take-part-in-extraordinary-virtual-brics-summit-convened-by-brazil---kremlin-1122733211.html

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, xi, brics online summit, closed format meeting, brics virtual summit