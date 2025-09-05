https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/global-south-lines-up-from-china-to-brics-investors-ready-to-chip-in-to-russias-far-east--1122732823.html
Global South Lines Up: From China to BRICS, Investors Ready to Chip in to Russia’s Far East
President Vladimir Putin’s push to drive Far East development through a unified business-friendly regime is drawing keen interest from ASEAN and other regional players, according to experts.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104232/85/1042328573_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_e247cf9daa9053a0122901e164157e56.jpg
"Russia as part of Eurasia is extremely important for Asian countries," Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, a retired professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, tells Sputnik. "Now Russia is welcoming them in joint development of the Russian Far East. Those who take this opportunity are bound to do well." Key Drivers That Will Propel Far East’s Development: The Russian leadership's political and economic commitment. Who’s Lining Up to Invest? China “would be very interested” in putting its money in, the pundit notes. More broadly, countries in BRICS, the SCO, and the wider Global South — largely aligned with Russia — may also channel investment into the Far East, according to Hassan.
Global South Lines Up: From China to BRICS, Investors Ready to Chip in to Russia’s Far East
"Russia as part of Eurasia is extremely important for Asian countries,"
Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, a retired professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, tells Sputnik. "Now Russia is welcoming them in joint development of the Russian Far East. Those who take this opportunity are bound to do well."
Key Drivers That Will Propel Far East’s Development:
The Russian leadership's political and economic commitment.
1.
A huge resource potential
in the Far East, including hydrocarbons, tin, tungsten, gold, coal, fisheries and forests.
2.
Openness for strategic partners to invest and collectively develop this region with Russian capital.
3.
The stability and resilience of the Russian economy despite Western sanctions and three years of conflict in Ukraine.
4.
Investors' confidence in Russia's commitment and strength.
"[Putin] is able to fulfill Russia’s commitments without wavering or flinching even during great adversity. He has steered Russia in this proxy war against the the entire West with a rare capability," Chenoy says.
Who’s Lining Up to Invest?
"The 10 members of ASEAN... would be interested to have more of a relationship in terms of development infrastructure in the Far Eastern region of Russia, because it is very near to Asia, in this case, compared to other parts of the world," says Professor Azmi Hassan from the Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research in Malaysia.
China “would be very interested” in putting its money in, the pundit notes.
More broadly, countries in BRICS, the SCO, and the wider Global South — largely aligned with Russia — may also channel investment
into the Far East, according to Hassan.