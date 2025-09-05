https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/global-south-lines-up-from-china-to-brics-investors-ready-to-chip-in-to-russias-far-east--1122732823.html

Global South Lines Up: From China to BRICS, Investors Ready to Chip in to Russia’s Far East

President Vladimir Putin’s push to drive Far East development through a unified business-friendly regime is drawing keen interest from ASEAN and other regional players, according to experts.

"Russia as part of Eurasia is extremely important for Asian countries," Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, a retired professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, tells Sputnik. "Now Russia is welcoming them in joint development of the Russian Far East. Those who take this opportunity are bound to do well." Key Drivers That Will Propel Far East’s Development: The Russian leadership's political and economic commitment. Who’s Lining Up to Invest? China “would be very interested” in putting its money in, the pundit notes. More broadly, countries in BRICS, the SCO, and the wider Global South — largely aligned with Russia — may also channel investment into the Far East, according to Hassan.

