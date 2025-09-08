Putin's Upcoming Visit to India 2025 Being Prepared Very Carefully — Lavrov
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming 2025 visit to India is being prepared with great care, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his speech at Moscow’s MGIMO University.
Key statements by Lavrov at the meeting with MGIMO students:
Since the start of the special military operation, Russia has been predicted to face an “economic collapse,” but statistics show the opposite
The actions of the West, demanding a rejection of Russian energy resources, undermine the economies of Moscow’s partner countries
Russia does not seek revenge, does not push away its former Western partners, but will take their past actions into account
Russia does not want to build any walls, is open to dialogue with everyone, but seeks an equal dialogue
The US has begun to hear Russia regarding the root causes of the conflict, including the issue of the suppression of the Russian language
The talks in Alaska showed that Donald Trump understands the need to resolve issues on Ukraine based on the national interests of all parties involved in the conflict
Russia and the US may have common economic interests, including LNG production, as well as cooperation in the Arctic and space
Russia and the US could cooperate in the field of AI, but mutual trust would need to be strengthened
