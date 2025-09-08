Since the start of the special military operation, Russia has been predicted to face an “economic collapse,” but statistics show the opposite Since the start of the special military operation, Russia has been predicted to face an “economic collapse,” but statistics show the opposite

The actions of the West, demanding a rejection of Russian energy resources, undermine the economies of Moscow’s partner countries The actions of the West, demanding a rejection of Russian energy resources, undermine the economies of Moscow’s partner countries

Russia does not seek revenge, does not push away its former Western partners, but will take their past actions into account Russia does not seek revenge, does not push away its former Western partners, but will take their past actions into account

Russia does not want to build any walls, is open to dialogue with everyone, but seeks an equal dialogue Russia does not want to build any walls, is open to dialogue with everyone, but seeks an equal dialogue

The US has begun to hear Russia regarding the root causes of the conflict, including the issue of the suppression of the Russian language The US has begun to hear Russia regarding the root causes of the conflict, including the issue of the suppression of the Russian language

The The talks in Alaska showed that Donald Trump understands the need to resolve issues on Ukraine based on the national interests of all parties involved in the conflict

Russia and the US may have common economic interests, including LNG production, as well as cooperation in the Arctic and space Russia and the US may have common economic interests, including LNG production, as well as cooperation in the Arctic and space