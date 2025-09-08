https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/t-90-battle-beasts-roar-in-russias-best-tanks-join-the-front-line-1122747829.html
T-90 Battle Beasts Roar In: Russia’s Best Tanks Join the Front Line
T-90 Battle Beasts Roar In: Russia's Best Tanks Join the Front Line
A batch of advanced T-90 Proryv tanks has been delivered to the Nevsky Volunteer Brigade, said the head of the armored corps with the callsign "Kuban."
A batch of advanced T-90 Proryv tanks has been delivered to the Nevsky Volunteer Brigade, said the head of the armored corps with the callsign "Kuban."Russian President Vladimir Putin described T-90M as "the best in the world without any exaggeration," adding "the enemy admits this."Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev earlier inspected the T-90M tank at the Uralvagonzavod enterprise testing ground, noting that experts and the military call it "the best tank of the present time, in comparison with Western models."In addition, Medvedev noted the work of the enterprise in Nizhny Tagil, which is currently "working to a large extent to achieve the goals of a special military operation."
T-90 Battle Beasts Roar In: Russia’s Best Tanks Join the Front Line
12:27 GMT 08.09.2025 (Updated: 12:36 GMT 08.09.2025)
Russian tank T-90M Proryv (lit. "Breakthrough") has proven itself to be the best tank of the present time in real combat conditions, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev earlier said.
A batch of advanced T-90 Proryv tanks has been delivered to the Nevsky Volunteer Brigade, said the head of the armored corps with the callsign "Kuban."
Russian President Vladimir Putin described T-90M as "the best in the world without any exaggeration," adding "the enemy admits this."
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev earlier inspected the T-90M tank at the Uralvagonzavod enterprise testing ground, noting that experts and the military call it "the best tank of the present time, in comparison with Western models."
In addition, Medvedev noted the work of the enterprise in Nizhny Tagil, which is currently "working to a large extent to achieve the goals of a special military operation."
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the T-90M is a deeply modernized Soviet tank T-90. Compared to the T-90, the vehicle has increased crew survivability due to a new turret module with multi-layer armor, with the placement of the ammunition rack outside the fighting compartment, as well as an increased range of weapons used in comparison with previous models of this type.