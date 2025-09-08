International
Trust in UN Security Council as Conflict Resolution Body Lost – Egyptian President
Trust in UN Security Council as Conflict Resolution Body Lost – Egyptian President
The trust in the UN Security Council as a body for dispute resolution has been lost, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Monday.
"There has been a direct negative impact on the UN system, especially on the Security Council. The decline in confidence in it has prompted a number of states to demand comprehensive reforms of the Council," Sisi said at an an extraordinary online BRICS summit. The UN Security Council is unable to fulfill its role in resolving disputes, the Egyptian leader added.
13:50 GMT 08.09.2025
CC BY 2.0 / JD Lasica / UN Security Council chamber (File photo).
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The trust in the UN Security Council as a body for dispute resolution has been lost, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Monday.
"There has been a direct negative impact on the UN system, especially on the Security Council. The decline in confidence in it has prompted a number of states to demand comprehensive reforms of the Council," Sisi said at an an extraordinary online BRICS summit.
The UN Security Council is unable to fulfill its role in resolving disputes, the Egyptian leader added.
"The importance of BRICS as a prominent international forum is growing. It consistently promotes constructive cooperation between the states based on the principles of mutual respect," Sisi said.
