https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/trust-in-un-security-council-as-conflict-resolution-body-lost--egyptian-president-1122750721.html

Trust in UN Security Council as Conflict Resolution Body Lost – Egyptian President

Trust in UN Security Council as Conflict Resolution Body Lost – Egyptian President

Sputnik International

The trust in the UN Security Council as a body for dispute resolution has been lost, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Monday.

2025-09-08T13:50+0000

2025-09-08T13:50+0000

2025-09-08T13:50+0000

world

conflict

abdel fattah sisi

un security council (unsc)

brics

egypt

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107003/75/1070037562_0:146:2800:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_ed3344253403c6cf8018c6dcadbcb565.jpg

"There has been a direct negative impact on the UN system, especially on the Security Council. The decline in confidence in it has prompted a number of states to demand comprehensive reforms of the Council," Sisi said at an an extraordinary online BRICS summit. The UN Security Council is unable to fulfill its role in resolving disputes, the Egyptian leader added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/putin-xi-to-attend-brics-virtual-summit-via-video-link-1122746954.html

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

un security council, egyptian president abdel fattah sisi, conflict resolution body