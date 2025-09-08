https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/ukraine-loses-over-455-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-forces---mod-1122748448.html

Ukraine Loses Over 455 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 455 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 455 soldiers, two armored fighting vehicles, four vehicles and four field artillery guns," the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 215 Ukrainian fighters, the ministry said, adding that Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers. Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 170 Ukrainian soldiers, two tanks, four motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations and a materiel depot in the past day. Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated over 60 Ukrainian fighters over the past day, four motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, six electronic warfare stations, three ammunition and materiel depots, the statement read. Moreover, the Russian armed forces damaged an energy facility that ensures the operations of enterprises of Ukraine’s military‑industrial complex, air‑defense radar stations, an assembly workshop for unmanned boats, control points and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian units and foreign mercenaries in 136 districts, the ministry said. In addition, Russian air defense systems shot down two guided aerial bombs and 195 Ukrainian drones during the day, the ministry said.

