Unrest In Nepal: What's Known So Far
Unrest In Nepal: What's Known So Far
All 42 members of the opposition National Democratic Party of Nepal (the Rastriya Prajatantra Party) have resigned from their positions in parliament and local government bodies amid ongoing anti-government protests in the country, the Khabarhub portal reported on Tuesday.
Unrest In Nepal: What's Known So Far

09:11 GMT 09.09.2025 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 09.09.2025)
Being updated
Nepalese authorities have banned a number of major social media sites that failed to register with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology within the required deadline. The measure caused massive protests around the country.
Protests in Nepal erupted after the government's decision to impose a ban on several social media platforms in the country.
All 42 members of the opposition National Democratic Party of Nepal (the Rastriya Prajatantra Party) have resigned from their positions in parliament and local government bodies amid ongoing anti-government protests in the country, the Khabarhub portal reported.
Rioters in Nepal have set fire to the parliament building in the New Baneshwor distinct of the Nepalese capital city of Kathmandu.
Rioters broke into the parliamentary complex before setting it on fire, the portal reported, citing eyewitnesses.
Rioters in Nepal have set fire to the central office building of the ruling Nepali Congress party in the Sanepa area.
Earlier in the day, the India Today newspaper reported that Nepalese Prime Minister Sharma Oli resigned amid the unrest in the country.
On September 4, The Kathmandu Post reported that Nepalese authorities have banned a number of major social media sites that failed to register with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology within the required deadline. The platforms banned included X, Telegram, YouTube and Meta's Instagram*, Facebook* and WhatsApp, Reddit, LinkedIn and others.
The situation escalated after protesters breached the Nepalese parliament building, which forced law enforcement to use water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition, resulting in injuries among demonstrators, the report said. Following the clashes, Kathmandu authorities introduced a curfew in several districts of the city.
* banned in Russia for extremism.
10:46 GMT 09.09.2025
Death Toll in Nepal Riots Rises to 22 - Reports
10:36 GMT 09.09.2025
Rioters in Nepal Enter Presidential Residence - Reports
The rioters in Nepal have entered the residence of Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel, the Khabarhub portal reported on Tuesday.
10:25 GMT 09.09.2025
Rioters in Nepal Demand Appointment of Kathmandu Mayor as Interim Prime Minister - Reports
The rioters in Nepal demand the appointment of Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shaha as the interim prime minister of the country, the India Today newspaper reported on Tuesday.
According to the newspaper, the youth demands that Shaha gets appointed at the interim prime minister "to prevent military coup."
10:24 GMT 09.09.2025
Ruling Nepali Congress Party Head, Former Prime Minister Attacked by Rioters - Reports
Former Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Nepali Congress party Sher Bahadur Deuba has been attacked by protesters in Nepal, the Khabarhub portal reported on Tuesday.
Deuba was assaulted together with his wife Arju Rana Deuba, according to the news portal.
10:08 GMT 09.09.2025
Rioters Set Fire to Supreme Court Building in Nepal's Capital Kathmandu - Reports
Rioters have also set fire to the Supreme Court building in Nepal's capital Kathmandu, the Khabarhub news portal reported.
09:59 GMT 09.09.2025
Nepalese Finance Minister Been Attacked By Protesters - Reports
Nepalese Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel has been beaten up by protesters in the country, India Today journal reported on Tuesday.
09:57 GMT 09.09.2025
Nepal's President Accepts Prime Minister's Resignation, Begins Process to Select New Candidate - Reports
Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel has accepted the resignation of the prime minister and has begun the process of selecting a new person for the post, media reported on Tuesday, citing a presidential aide.
09:57 GMT 09.09.2025
High-Alert Regime Introduced in Border Region of India Due to Unrest in Nepal, Additional Police Post Been Installed - Reports
A high-alert regime has been introduced in the border region of India due to unrest in Nepal, the India Today broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
The areas Panitanki and West Bengal on the border of India and Nepal have been put on high alert amid the riots in Kathmandu, the broadcaster reported, adding that an additional police post has been set up at the border.
Such measures are aimed at increasing the monitoring of cross-border movements and development, the broadcaster reported.
09:48 GMT 09.09.2025
Russian Diplomats in Nepal in Close Contact With Local Authorities Amid Protests - Embassy
The Russian Embassy in Nepal told Sputnik on Tuesday that it is in close contact with local authorities amid ongoing anti-government unrest in the country.
"We regularly monitor the situation and are in close contact with healthcare institutions and law enforcement agencies," the embassy said.
09:43 GMT 09.09.2025
Number of Injured in Riots in Kathmandu in Nepal Exceeds 500 People - Reports
The number of injured in protests in Nepal's capital of Kathmandu has exceeded 500 people, the Himalayan Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.
As a result of the clashes between rioters and security forces on Monday, 19 people were killed, the newspaper added.
09:42 GMT 09.09.2025
Resigned Prime Minister of Nepal Remains in Kathmandu, Currently Safe - Reports
Nepal's Prime Minister Sharma Oli, who resigned amid ongoing anti-government unrest in the country, remains in Kathmandu, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing his press representative.
Sharma Oli is currently safe, the newspaper reported.
09:38 GMT 09.09.2025
Curfew Imposed in Nepal's Pokhara Amid Unrest in Kathmandu
A curfew has been imposed in the city of Pokhara in Nepal due to protests in the country, a woman living there told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"I am in Pokhara, a curfew has been imposed here. Local residents have come out to protest, local businesses are closed in solidarity," she said.
The tourist area in Pokhara remains calm, the protests and restrictions affect other parts of the city, she added.
