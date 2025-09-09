Unrest In Nepal: What's Known So Far

Protests in Nepal erupted after the government's decision to impose a ban on several social media platforms in the country.
All 42 members of the opposition National Democratic Party of Nepal (the Rastriya Prajatantra Party) have resigned from their positions in parliament and local government bodies amid ongoing anti-government protests in the country, the Khabarhub portal reported.
Rioters in Nepal have set fire to the parliament building in the New Baneshwor distinct of the Nepalese capital city of Kathmandu.
Rioters broke into the parliamentary complex before setting it on fire, the portal reported, citing eyewitnesses.
Rioters in Nepal have set fire to the central office building of the ruling Nepali Congress party in the Sanepa area.
Earlier in the day, the India Today newspaper reported that Nepalese Prime Minister Sharma Oli resigned amid the unrest in the country.
On September 4, The Kathmandu Post reported that Nepalese authorities have banned a number of major social media sites that failed to register with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology within the required deadline. The platforms banned included X, Telegram, YouTube and Meta's Instagram*, Facebook* and WhatsApp, Reddit, LinkedIn and others.
The situation escalated after protesters breached the Nepalese parliament building, which forced law enforcement to use water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition, resulting in injuries among demonstrators, the report said. Following the clashes, Kathmandu authorities introduced a curfew in several districts of the city.
* banned in Russia for extremism.