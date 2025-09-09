https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/boris-johnson-used-his-political-influence-for-personal-gain-after-resigning-1122753722.html
Boris Johnson Used His Political Influence for Personal Gain After Resigning
Sputnik International
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson used his political contacts and influence for personal gain after resigning from his post, which may have contravened ethical and lobbying rules, The Guardian newspaper reported, citing files obtained by American NGO Distributed Denial of Secrets.
Johnson allegedly lobbied for the interests of a high-ranking official from Saudi Arabia, and in return asked him to convey his business proposal to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding one of the companies managed by the former prime minister, the report said on Monday. Johnson also allegedly received more than 200,000 pounds ($271,000) from the Merlyn Advisors hedge fund in 2024 after a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the media reported. In addition, Johnson hosted a dinner as prime minister for entrepreneur and life peer David Brownlow, who later paid for much of the refurbishment of the Downing Street apartment. The meeting may also have breached COVID-19 restrictions, the report noted. Johnson also reportedly met American businessman and Palantir founder Peter Thiel, and months later the company was given a role in managing National Health Service (NHS) data, the report added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson used his political contacts and influence for personal gain after resigning from his post, which may have contravened ethical and lobbying rules, media reported, citing files obtained by American NGO Distributed Denial of Secrets.
Johnson allegedly lobbied for the interests of a high-ranking official from Saudi Arabia, and in return asked him to convey his business proposal to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding one of the companies managed by the former prime minister, the report said on Monday.
Johnson
also allegedly received more than 200,000 pounds ($271,000) from the Merlyn Advisors hedge fund in 2024 after a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the media reported.
In addition, Johnson hosted a dinner as prime minister for entrepreneur and life peer David Brownlow, who later paid for much of the refurbishment of the Downing Street apartment. The meeting may also have breached COVID-19 restrictions, the report noted.
Johnson also reportedly met American businessman and Palantir founder Peter Thiel, and months later the company was given a role in managing National Health Service (NHS) data, the report added.