IAEA, Iran Agree on Terms for Resumption of Inspections in Country - Grossi

IAEA, Iran Agree on Terms for Resumption of Inspections in Country - Grossi

MOSCOW, September 9 (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran have agreed on the terms for resuming inspections in the country, Director General Rafael Grossi announced Tuesday.

Iran expects the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to responsibly fulfill its obligations under the new cooperation agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.The cooperation agreement between Iran and the IAEA takes into account both sides' demands on security issues, Araghchi said, adding that Iran has shown goodwill by resuming cooperation with the IAEA.He warned that Iran will halt cooperation with the agency if UN sanctions are restored or other aggressive actions are taken.Iran temporarily cut off its cooperation with the IAEA this summer amid US strikes on its nuclear sites, accusing the agency of colluding with Tel Aviv and Washington.

