IAEA, Iran Agree on Terms for Resumption of Inspections in Country - Grossi
MOSCOW, September 9 (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran have agreed on the terms for resuming inspections in the country, Director General Rafael Grossi announced Tuesday.
Iran expects the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to responsibly fulfill its obligations under the new cooperation agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.The cooperation agreement between Iran and the IAEA takes into account both sides' demands on security issues, Araghchi said, adding that Iran has shown goodwill by resuming cooperation with the IAEA.He warned that Iran will halt cooperation with the agency if UN sanctions are restored or other aggressive actions are taken.Iran temporarily cut off its cooperation with the IAEA this summer amid US strikes on its nuclear sites, accusing the agency of colluding with Tel Aviv and Washington.
19:05 GMT 09.09.2025 (Updated: 19:06 GMT 09.09.2025)
MOSCOW, September 9 (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran have agreed on the terms for resuming inspections in the country, Director General Rafael Grossi announced Tuesday.
"In Cairo today, agreed with Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi on practical modalities to resume inspection activities in Iran. This is an important step in the right direction," Grossi wrote on X.
Iran expects the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to responsibly fulfill its obligations under the new cooperation agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
"Cooperation is not a one-way street. The IAEA also has certain obligations in relation to Iran's commitments, and we expect it to fully comply with them and maintain its impartiality, independence and professionalism," Araghchi said during a press conference following the signing of the document.
The cooperation agreement between Iran and the IAEA takes into account both sides' demands on security issues, Araghchi said, adding that Iran has shown goodwill by resuming cooperation with the IAEA.
He warned that Iran will halt cooperation with the agency if UN sanctions are restored or other aggressive actions are taken.
Iran temporarily cut off its cooperation with the IAEA this summer amid US strikes on its nuclear sites, accusing the agency of colluding with Tel Aviv and Washington.