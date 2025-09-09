https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/israels-military-launched-strikes-targeting-senior-hamas-officials-1122757039.html

Israel's Military Launched Strikes Targeting Senior Hamas Officials

Israel's Military Launched Strikes Targeting Senior Hamas Officials

Sputnik International

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), together with the Shin Bet intelligence organization (Shabak), have carried out strikes against senior Hamas officials, according to the army's press service.

2025-09-09T13:20+0000

2025-09-09T13:20+0000

2025-09-09T13:42+0000

world

israel

hamas

middle east

israel defense forces (idf)

air force

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122322188_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7a337129446494761ba83de46903efcd.jpg

"IDF and Shabak, using the Air Force, recently conducted a targeted attack on the senior leadership of Hamas organization," the military statement said.The specific locations of the strikes have not been disclosed.The IDF carried out strikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar, but there is no information yet on the results of the strikes, Channel 12 reported, citing an Israeli source.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/hamas-agrees-to-60-day-ceasefire-in-gaza-strip-source-1122646168.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli defense forces, hamas officials, strikes targeting senior hamas