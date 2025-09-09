International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/israels-military-launched-strikes-targeting-senior-hamas-officials-1122757039.html
Israel's Military Launched Strikes Targeting Senior Hamas Officials
Israel's Military Launched Strikes Targeting Senior Hamas Officials
Sputnik International
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), together with the Shin Bet intelligence organization (Shabak), have carried out strikes against senior Hamas officials, according to the army's press service.
2025-09-09T13:20+0000
2025-09-09T13:42+0000
world
israel
hamas
middle east
israel defense forces (idf)
air force
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122322188_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7a337129446494761ba83de46903efcd.jpg
"IDF and Shabak, using the Air Force, recently conducted a targeted attack on the senior leadership of Hamas organization," the military statement said.The specific locations of the strikes have not been disclosed.The IDF carried out strikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar, but there is no information yet on the results of the strikes, Channel 12 reported, citing an Israeli source.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/hamas-agrees-to-60-day-ceasefire-in-gaza-strip-source-1122646168.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122322188_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b69b7c3ef860b4922c0e747d7ae5c7db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli defense forces, hamas officials, strikes targeting senior hamas
israeli defense forces, hamas officials, strikes targeting senior hamas

Israel's Military Launched Strikes Targeting Senior Hamas Officials

13:20 GMT 09.09.2025 (Updated: 13:42 GMT 09.09.2025)
© AP Photo / Tsafrir AbayovAn Israeli air force F-35 war plane. File photo
An Israeli air force F-35 war plane. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2025
© AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
Subscribe
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), together with the Shin Bet intelligence organization (Shabak), have carried out strikes against senior Hamas officials, according to the army's press service.
"IDF and Shabak, using the Air Force, recently conducted a targeted attack on the senior leadership of Hamas organization," the military statement said.
The specific locations of the strikes have not been disclosed.
The IDF carried out strikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar, but there is no information yet on the results of the strikes, Channel 12 reported, citing an Israeli source.
A member of Hamas' military wing raises a rifle seized from Israeli security forces during an arms show for the group at Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Friday, June 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2025
World
Hamas Agrees to 60-Day Ceasefire in Gaza Strip - Source
18 August, 16:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала