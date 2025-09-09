https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/israels-military-launched-strikes-targeting-senior-hamas-officials-1122757039.html
Israel's Military Launched Strikes Targeting Senior Hamas Officials
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), together with the Shin Bet intelligence organization (Shabak), have carried out strikes against senior Hamas officials, according to the army's press service.
"IDF and Shabak, using the Air Force, recently conducted a targeted attack on the senior leadership of Hamas organization," the military statement said.The specific locations of the strikes have not been disclosed.The IDF carried out strikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar, but there is no information yet on the results of the strikes, Channel 12 reported, citing an Israeli source.
"IDF and Shabak, using the Air Force, recently conducted a targeted attack on the senior leadership of Hamas organization
," the military statement said.
The specific locations of the strikes have not been disclosed.
The IDF carried out strikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar, but there is no information yet on the results of the strikes, Channel 12 reported, citing an Israeli source.