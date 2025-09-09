https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/journalistic-solidarity-media-managers-from-global-outlets-discuss-modern-challenges-for-industry-1122758030.html

Journalistic Solidarity: Media Managers From Global Outlets Discuss Modern Challenges for Industry

Journalistic Solidarity: Media Managers From Global Outlets Discuss Modern Challenges for Industry

Sputnik International

Global media regularly face challenges on various levels and must pay more attention to bilateral and multilateral cooperation to overcome them, especially in times of crisis. This was the conclusion of participants in an online conference organized by Rossiya Segodnya media group, dedicated to International Day of Journalists’ Solidarity.

2025-09-09T15:37+0000

2025-09-09T15:37+0000

2025-09-09T15:37+0000

world

rossiya segodnya

journalist

journalists

journalism

gaza strip

ai

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/09/1122757871_0:36:1280:756_1920x0_80_0_0_20c586612ad72594e6d3bf42aca52a40.jpg

The event featured Rishabh Gulati, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of the Indian media company News X, Leonardo Attuch, Founder and CEO of the online portal Brasil 247, Omid Hussein Ali, News Editor and Correspondent at the Iraqi News Agency, and Jata Kazondo, Executive Director of the Namibian News Agency. Rossiya Segodnya was represented by Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation.Opening the discussion, Leonardo Attuch from Brasil 247 emphasized the need for media to strengthen collaboration within the Global South, so that “our voices and perspectives are better heard in international media.”His colleague from India, Rishabh Gulati, discussed the challenge of connecting with younger generations, who primarily use social media. He also highlighted that the issues AI introduces far exceed its capabilities. “I cannot find a single reliable and trustworthy example of AI use, other than translation, which is also not fully reliable.” However, he emphasized that India has a strong journalistic community where everyone is ready to support one another.Omid Hussein Ali, representing the Iraqi News Agency, pointed out that journalism today faces serious challenges worldwide, especially in the Middle East, such as in Gaza, where many journalists have been killed. One of the most pressing issues is “fake news and disinformation, which spreads much faster than the truth, as we constantly see on social media.”“Journalism is facing serious challenges all over the world, especially in the Middle East like in Gaza. You can see how many journalists were killed. Fake news and disinformation spreads so quickly, often much faster than the truth, we see it every day on social media. A single rumor, fake picture or twisted headline can change people’s opinion and even create anger. I believe for journalists it’s more important than ever to check and verify and fight for accuracy, it’s not easy but it’s the only way to build trust with the public. Covering war today isn’t just about being physically safe, it’s also about protecting us in the digital world. We need a global conversation to make sure that these tools (such as AI) are used ethically and transparently,” Ali said.Jata Kazondo, head of the Namibian News Agency, spoke about how artificial intelligence has changed the modern media landscape, noting the speed of information retrieval and reduced time for repetitive tasks as positive qualities. However, he also pointed out the negative trends AI has introduced, such as ethical concerns and the loss of essential skills among young professionals in the media world.Concluding the discussion, Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation at Rossiya Segodnya, highlighted that journalistic solidarity on the international level works when it comes to professional achievements or joint projects, such as information exchange, sharing experience with the younger generation, or working with AI. However, he pointed out several examples that prove journalists are not always ready to help each other. One such example is the Gaza conflict, where “journalists are targeted simply for covering the conflict, and the level of silence about this is shocking.” He added that this is one of the biggest problems journalists have faced in the past 20 years and that it remains a challenge to resolve, particularly through ongoing collaboration.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/israeli-strike-kills-five-al-jazeera-journalists-in-gaza---reports-1122591662.html

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

journalistic solidarity, global media, modern challenges for industry