LIVE: Lavrov and Dodik Hold Press Conference in Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 515 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
10:23 GMT 09.09.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 515 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 515 soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles and a field artillery cannon," the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian fighters, the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day, the statement said.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 165 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, 11 ammunition and materiel depots in the past day, the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 70 Ukrainian fighters, five motor vehicles, four electronic warfare stations, four ammunition and materiel depots over the past day, the statement added.
The Russian air defense systems shot down five cruise missiles, five HIMARS rockets and 230 UAVs, the ministry added.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Takes Control of Novoselovka Settlement, Complete Liberation of Donetsk Region
4 September, 10:02 GMT
