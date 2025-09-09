https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/ukraine-loses-over-515-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-forces---mod-1122755929.html

Ukraine Loses Over 515 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 515 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 515 soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles and a field artillery cannon," the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian fighters, the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day, the statement said. Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 165 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, 11 ammunition and materiel depots in the past day, the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 70 Ukrainian fighters, five motor vehicles, four electronic warfare stations, four ammunition and materiel depots over the past day, the statement added. The Russian air defense systems shot down five cruise missiles, five HIMARS rockets and 230 UAVs, the ministry added.

