Ukraine to Offer US Industrial Waste as Part of Minerals Deal

Ukraine will offer the United States industrial waste as part of a minerals agreement, the Ukrainian deputy economy minister and member of the governing council of the joint Ukraine-US mineral resources investment fund, Yegor Perelygin, said.
"What has been considered ballast for decades is really a new raw material base: without opening new quarries, we can obtain strategic metals for batteries, electronics, aviation and the defense industry and at the same time neutralize the negative historical environmental consequences," Perelygin was quoted as saying by Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua on Monday. He reportedly added that Ukraine wants to offer the US industrial waste as part of the agreement. He noted that alternative sources of raw materials could be waste from the mining and metallurgical complex. Last week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that the Ukrainian government appointed three representatives to the governing council of the joint Ukraine-US mineral resources investment fund - Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksii Sobolev, Deputy Economy Minister Yegor Perelygin and State Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Oleksandr Karasevych. On Wednesday, Svyrydenko said that the council of the investment fund held its first meeting, approved the rules of operation, formed committees, and granted the necessary powers to its members.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine will offer the United States industrial waste as part of a minerals agreement, the Ukrainian deputy economy minister and member of the governing council of the joint Ukraine-US mineral resources investment fund, Yegor Perelygin, said.
"What has been considered ballast for decades is really a new raw material base: without opening new quarries, we can obtain strategic metals for batteries, electronics, aviation and the defense industry and at the same time neutralize the negative historical environmental consequences," Perelygin was quoted as saying by Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua on Monday.
He reportedly added that Ukraine wants to offer the US industrial waste as part of the agreement. He noted that alternative sources of raw materials could be waste from the mining and metallurgical complex.
Last week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that the Ukrainian government appointed three representatives to the governing council of the joint Ukraine-US mineral resources investment fund - Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksii Sobolev, Deputy Economy Minister Yegor Perelygin and State Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Oleksandr Karasevych.
On Wednesday, Svyrydenko said that the council of the investment fund held its first meeting, approved the rules of operation, formed committees, and granted the necessary powers to its members.
