https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/us-adds-2mln-in-june-to-125mln-ukraine-cybersecurity-project-despite-usaid-cuts-1122768036.html

US Adds $2Mln in June to $125Mln Ukraine Cybersecurity Project Despite USAID Cuts

US Adds $2Mln in June to $125Mln Ukraine Cybersecurity Project Despite USAID Cuts

Sputnik International

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) added $2 million in June to a multi-year $125 million program aimed at boosting cybersecurity for Ukraine's critical infrastructure, a Sputnik correspondent's analysis of public US government contract records revealed.

2025-09-11T04:45+0000

2025-09-11T04:45+0000

2025-09-11T04:45+0000

world

ukraine

donald trump

us

us agency for international development (usaid)

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/04/1121738749_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_030e661b7ddfa8174bc1ae5611cf752e.jpg

Despite efforts by the Trump administration to scale back foreign aid and dismantle many of its programs globally, the contract is a multi-year initiative that began in May 2020 and is scheduled to run through March 2026. The program's stated purpose is to "strengthen the resilience of Ukraine's critical infrastructure from cyberattacks by establishing trusted collaboration between key cybersecurity stakeholders in the government, private sector, academia, and civil society." Contract records show the project had only received about $18 million before the conflict escalated in February 2022, with more than $100 million added afterward. The most recent $2 million allocation came in June, despite the Trump administration's efforts to scale back USAID funding. The contract record did not name the company carrying out the project, listing only "domestic awardees (undisclosed)." However, a separate USAID inspector general report linked the same contract to DAI Global. DAI Global is implementing the project, with funding primarily drawn from USAID accounts including "Assistance for Europe, Eurasia" and the "Economic Support Fund."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/billions-into-ukraine--but-is-it-making-a-difference-1122407041.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

fundng for ukraine, ukraine funding, more money to ukraine, biden 2.0, usaid money, cut usaid, foreign wars, support ukraine, stand with ukraine