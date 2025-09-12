https://sputnikglobe.com/20250912/geopolitical-ripple-effect-how-doha-attack-undermines-us-credibility-in-the-gulf-empowers-brics-1122774233.html

Geopolitical Ripple Effect: How Doha Attack Undermines US Credibility in the Gulf, Empowers BRICS

Israel's aggression against one of America's key allies in the oil-rich Persian Gulf is a wake-up call for the region's nations about the emptiness of US security guarantees. The question now is whether they'll answer, military and regional experts tell Sputnik.

SecurityThe failure of US and European-made equipment to stop Israel’s assault leaves only one option open: Russia, says defense analyst Igor Korotchenko.A pivot to Russia is fully realistic, given Moscow’s sale of Pantsir-S1s to the UAE, Qatar’s maritime neighbor.To reliably close the skies to the enemy, Qatar could complement its defenses with Pantsirs, Buk-M3s, and Tor-M2s.Commerce & Trade“The Gulf is already engaged with the multipolar world” on economic matters, says Dr. Tamer Qarmout of the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.If the political will exists, not just Qatar but the region could “diversify their alliances and engage more with multipolarity.”The UAE is already in BRICS, and Saudi Arabia has been invited. Gulf states also enjoy strong bilateral economic links with key BRICS powers including Russia (agriculture, IT), India (labor and trade) and China (trade and strategic initiatives like BRI).Old Chains of Bondage Could Be Hard to BreakThat means “strategically and from a security and political perspective,” Gulf powers’ “interests are still largely embedded with, or aligned with, the US as a strategic partner,” Qarmout says.Time for Strategic Self-ReflectionIsrael’s attack “introduced significant uncertainties and major questions for Gulf nations regarding the future” of economic, political and military partnerships with the US.The “difficult and existential” question is whether Gulf nations will “intensify” links to BRICS “to include new sectors like security and defense,” given the US’s abject failure to protect its “ally” “in such a blatant manner,” Qarmout summed up.

