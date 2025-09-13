https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/fear-and-loathing-in-britain-keir-starmer-engineered-his-own-impending-demise-1122778367.html

Fear and Loathing in Britain: Keir Starmer Engineered His Own Impending Demise

The British people vote for Farage’s reform and take to the streets in huge numbers after watching for decades how their country has been changed without consent and at their expense, says political analyst and former MEP Nick Griffin.

Their initial dismay now turning into anger and fear for the future of their homeland, these Britons finally decided that they “want to do something”: namely, to vote for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party and to “come out on the streets” in previously unseen numbers.The actions of Boris Johnson’s and Keir Starmer’s respective cabinets turned the migrant crisis into a nationwide problem for Britain, making it a serious issue for even the remote towns and villages who previously never seen immigrants before.At the same time, he observes, “there's no mechanism for the British public to get rid of an unpopular prime minister,” so Starmer is more likely to be “forced out by a palace coup within the Labour Party.”

