https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/fear-and-loathing-in-britain-keir-starmer-engineered-his-own-impending-demise-1122778367.html
Fear and Loathing in Britain: Keir Starmer Engineered His Own Impending Demise
Fear and Loathing in Britain: Keir Starmer Engineered His Own Impending Demise
Sputnik International
The British people vote for Farage’s reform and take to the streets in huge numbers after watching for decades how their country has been changed without consent and at their expense, says political analyst and former MEP Nick Griffin.
2025-09-13T17:22+0000
2025-09-13T17:22+0000
2025-09-13T17:22+0000
world
keir starmer
nigel farage
united kingdom (uk)
labour party
conservative party
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121733832_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0f8f4bb798e027fb37c56514253fa91b.jpg
Their initial dismay now turning into anger and fear for the future of their homeland, these Britons finally decided that they “want to do something”: namely, to vote for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party and to “come out on the streets” in previously unseen numbers.The actions of Boris Johnson’s and Keir Starmer’s respective cabinets turned the migrant crisis into a nationwide problem for Britain, making it a serious issue for even the remote towns and villages who previously never seen immigrants before.At the same time, he observes, “there's no mechanism for the British public to get rid of an unpopular prime minister,” so Starmer is more likely to be “forced out by a palace coup within the Labour Party.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/ultra-zionists-and-us-deep-state-drive-britain-to-ruin--former-british-national-party-leader-1122778197.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121733832_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2e497f682e4b842993e3c27d7faed0c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
keir starmer, nick griffin, fear and loathing in britain, nigel farage, reform uk, british politics, uk protests, migrant crisis, immigration in britain, boris johnson, labour party, conservative party, uk civil unrest, british elections, palace coup, british prime minister, uk government crisis, british public discontent, farage movement, reform party uk
keir starmer, nick griffin, fear and loathing in britain, nigel farage, reform uk, british politics, uk protests, migrant crisis, immigration in britain, boris johnson, labour party, conservative party, uk civil unrest, british elections, palace coup, british prime minister, uk government crisis, british public discontent, farage movement, reform party uk
Fear and Loathing in Britain: Keir Starmer Engineered His Own Impending Demise
The British people vote for Farage’s reform and take to the streets in huge numbers after watching for decades how their country has been changed without consent and at their expense, says political analyst and former MEP Nick Griffin.
Their initial dismay now turning into anger
and fear for the future of their homeland, these Britons finally decided that they “want to do something”: namely, to vote for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party and to “come out on the streets” in previously unseen numbers.
The actions of Boris Johnson’s and Keir Starmer’s respective cabinets turned the migrant crisis into a nationwide problem for Britain, making it a serious issue for even the remote towns and villages who previously never seen immigrants before.
“The public discontent in Britain now will have a massive impact on British politics,” Griffin suggests, noting how Farage’s party is poised to “absolutely obliterate, in electoral terms, both the natural parties of government, the Conservative Party and the Labour Party, and redraw the map of British politics.”
At the same time, he observes, “there's no mechanism for the British public to get rid of an unpopular prime minister,” so Starmer is more likely to be “forced out by a palace coup within the Labour Party.”