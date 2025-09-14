International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/china-urges-philippines-to-stop-provocations-in-south-china-sea---chinese-defense-ministry-1122781499.html
China Urges Philippines to Stop Provocations in South China Sea - Chinese Defense Ministry
China Urges Philippines to Stop Provocations in South China Sea - Chinese Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
China calls on the Philippines to stop provocations and escalation of tensions in the South China Sea, Tian Junli, a spokesperson of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, said on Sunday.
2025-09-14T09:18+0000
2025-09-14T09:18+0000
military
south china sea
philippines
china
people's liberation army (pla) navy
chinese defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120010112_0:131:3408:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95833611b2c7893e922756ea3fb4a661.jpg
"The Philippines is constantly trying to attract foreign countries to organize so-called 'joint patrols', spreading illegal claims in the South China Sea, as well as undermining peace and stability in the region ... We strongly warn the Philippines to immediately stop provoking incidents and escalating tensions in the South China Sea, as the involvement of external forces for support is doomed to fail," Tian was quoted as saying by the Chinese Defense Ministry. The forces of the Southern Theater Command remain on high alert, resolutely defending China's state sovereignty and security, as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea, Tian said. The territorial affiliation of a number of islands and reefs in the South China Sea has been the subject of disputes between China, the Philippines, and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades. Significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf of those islands, including the Paracel Islands, Thitu Island, Scarborough Shoal, and the Spratly Islands, comprising the Whitson Reef. In July 2016, following a lawsuit filed by the Philippines, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China has no grounds for territorial claims in the South China Sea. The court ruled that the islands are not disputed territory and do not constitute an exclusive economic zone, but Beijing refused to recognize or accept the ruling.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/china-declares-jurisdiction-over-south-china-sea-reef-amid-us-philippines-war-games-1121942050.html
south china sea
philippines
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120010112_677:0:3408:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c8087958b4de5ecd2d8a8a7eb002042.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china urges philippines, south china sea, tensions in the south china sea
china urges philippines, south china sea, tensions in the south china sea

China Urges Philippines to Stop Provocations in South China Sea - Chinese Defense Ministry

09:18 GMT 14.09.2025
© AP Photo / ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINESIn this handout photo released by Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippines BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), right, and USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) during a tactical exercise between Philippines and the United States in the West Philippine Sea on Thursday Nov. 23, 2023
In this handout photo released by Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippines BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), right, and USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) during a tactical exercise between Philippines and the United States in the West Philippine Sea on Thursday Nov. 23, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2025
© AP Photo / ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China calls on the Philippines to stop provocations and escalation of tensions in the South China Sea, Tian Junli, a spokesperson of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, said on Sunday.
"The Philippines is constantly trying to attract foreign countries to organize so-called 'joint patrols', spreading illegal claims in the South China Sea, as well as undermining peace and stability in the region ... We strongly warn the Philippines to immediately stop provoking incidents and escalating tensions in the South China Sea, as the involvement of external forces for support is doomed to fail," Tian was quoted as saying by the Chinese Defense Ministry.
The forces of the Southern Theater Command remain on high alert, resolutely defending China's state sovereignty and security, as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea, Tian said.
The territorial affiliation of a number of islands and reefs in the South China Sea has been the subject of disputes between China, the Philippines, and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades. Significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf of those islands, including the Paracel Islands, Thitu Island, Scarborough Shoal, and the Spratly Islands, comprising the Whitson Reef.
In July 2016, following a lawsuit filed by the Philippines, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China has no grounds for territorial claims in the South China Sea. The court ruled that the islands are not disputed territory and do not constitute an exclusive economic zone, but Beijing refused to recognize or accept the ruling.
U.S. Marines serving with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment and Philippine Marines serving with 58th Marine Corps, 8th Marine Battalion, engage targets on a live-fire range at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Philippines, April 6, 2019, during Exercise Balikatan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2025
World
China Declares Jurisdiction Over South China Sea Reef Amid US-Philippines War Games
27 April, 11:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала