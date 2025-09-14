https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/china-urges-philippines-to-stop-provocations-in-south-china-sea---chinese-defense-ministry-1122781499.html
China Urges Philippines to Stop Provocations in South China Sea - Chinese Defense Ministry
China Urges Philippines to Stop Provocations in South China Sea - Chinese Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
China calls on the Philippines to stop provocations and escalation of tensions in the South China Sea, Tian Junli, a spokesperson of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, said on Sunday.
2025-09-14T09:18+0000
2025-09-14T09:18+0000
2025-09-14T09:18+0000
military
south china sea
philippines
china
people's liberation army (pla) navy
chinese defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120010112_0:131:3408:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95833611b2c7893e922756ea3fb4a661.jpg
"The Philippines is constantly trying to attract foreign countries to organize so-called 'joint patrols', spreading illegal claims in the South China Sea, as well as undermining peace and stability in the region ... We strongly warn the Philippines to immediately stop provoking incidents and escalating tensions in the South China Sea, as the involvement of external forces for support is doomed to fail," Tian was quoted as saying by the Chinese Defense Ministry. The forces of the Southern Theater Command remain on high alert, resolutely defending China's state sovereignty and security, as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea, Tian said. The territorial affiliation of a number of islands and reefs in the South China Sea has been the subject of disputes between China, the Philippines, and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades. Significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf of those islands, including the Paracel Islands, Thitu Island, Scarborough Shoal, and the Spratly Islands, comprising the Whitson Reef. In July 2016, following a lawsuit filed by the Philippines, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China has no grounds for territorial claims in the South China Sea. The court ruled that the islands are not disputed territory and do not constitute an exclusive economic zone, but Beijing refused to recognize or accept the ruling.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/china-declares-jurisdiction-over-south-china-sea-reef-amid-us-philippines-war-games-1121942050.html
south china sea
philippines
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120010112_677:0:3408:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c8087958b4de5ecd2d8a8a7eb002042.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china urges philippines, south china sea, tensions in the south china sea
china urges philippines, south china sea, tensions in the south china sea
China Urges Philippines to Stop Provocations in South China Sea - Chinese Defense Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China calls on the Philippines to stop provocations and escalation of tensions in the South China Sea, Tian Junli, a spokesperson of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, said on Sunday.
"The Philippines is constantly trying to attract foreign countries to organize so-called 'joint patrols', spreading illegal claims in the South China Sea, as well as undermining peace and stability in the region ... We strongly warn the Philippines to immediately stop provoking incidents and escalating tensions in the South China Sea, as the involvement of external forces for support is doomed to fail," Tian was quoted as saying by the Chinese Defense Ministry.
The forces of the Southern Theater Command remain on high alert, resolutely defending China's state sovereignty and security, as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea, Tian said.
The territorial affiliation of a number of islands and reefs in the South China Sea has been the subject of disputes between China, the Philippines
, and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades. Significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf of those islands, including the Paracel Islands, Thitu Island, Scarborough Shoal, and the Spratly Islands, comprising the Whitson Reef.
In July 2016, following a lawsuit filed by the Philippines, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China has no grounds for territorial claims in the South China Sea. The court ruled that the islands are not disputed territory and do not constitute an exclusive economic zone, but Beijing refused to recognize or accept the ruling.