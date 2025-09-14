https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/uk-home-secretary-threatens-prosecution-after-london-protests-turn-violent-1122780170.html

UK Home Secretary Threatens Prosecution After London Protests Turn Violent

Anyone involved in attacks on police during the large-scale protests in London could face prosecution, warned UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

Anyone involved in attacks on police during the large-scale protests in London could face prosecution, warned UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. On Saturday, demonstrators gathered in Russell Square before marching to Whitehall, waving the St. George’s Cross and the Union Jack. Crowds forming the Tommy Robinson-led "Unite the Kingdom" march slammed government immigration policies and what they see as restrictions on free speech. Police were assaulted with kicks and punches. "Bottles, flares, and other projectiles were thrown," the force said on X, with nine arrests made and many more likely.

