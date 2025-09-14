International
UK Home Secretary Threatens Prosecution After London Protests Turn Violent
Anyone involved in attacks on police during the large-scale protests in London could face prosecution, warned UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.
Anyone involved in attacks on police during the large-scale protests in London could face prosecution, warned UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. On Saturday, demonstrators gathered in Russell Square before marching to Whitehall, waving the St. George’s Cross and the Union Jack. Crowds forming the Tommy Robinson-led "Unite the Kingdom" march slammed government immigration policies and what they see as restrictions on free speech. Police were assaulted with kicks and punches. "Bottles, flares, and other projectiles were thrown," the force said on X, with nine arrests made and many more likely.
UK Home Secretary Threatens Prosecution After London Protests Turn Violent

05:57 GMT 14.09.2025 (Updated: 06:11 GMT 14.09.2025)
About 110,000 people attended the right-wing activist Tommy Robinson-led Unite the Kingdom march in central London, according to the Metropolitan police. The force also said that a number of officers had been assaulted.
Anyone involved in attacks on police during the large-scale protests in London could face prosecution, warned UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.
“I condemn those who have attacked and injured police officers. Anyone taking part in (the) criminal activity will face the full force of the law,” Mahmood wrote on X.
On Saturday, demonstrators gathered in Russell Square before marching to Whitehall, waving the St. George’s Cross and the Union Jack.
Crowds forming the Tommy Robinson-led "Unite the Kingdom" march slammed government immigration policies and what they see as restrictions on free speech.
Police were assaulted with kicks and punches.
"Bottles, flares, and other projectiles were thrown," the force said on X, with nine arrests made and many more likely.
