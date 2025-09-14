https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/new-french-prime-ministers-approval-rate-lowest-among-predecessors-at-start---poll-1122784662.html

New French Prime Minister's Approval Rate Lowest Among Predecessors at Start - Poll

New French Prime Minister's Approval Rate Lowest Among Predecessors at Start - Poll

Sputnik International

The approval rating of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is lower than that of his predecessors at the start of their terms, an Ipsos poll for the Tribune Dimanche newspaper showed.

2025-09-14T13:02+0000

2025-09-14T13:02+0000

2025-09-14T13:02+0000

world

sebastien lecornu

emmanuel macron

france

ipsos

national assembly

europe

rating

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0e/1122784505_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c0301ea681ebe815e1a4ee23a27bbfba.jpg

Only 16% of French respondents said they have a positive opinion of Lecornu, compared with 20% for Francois Bayrou, 34% for Michel Barnier, 37% for Gabriel Attal and 27% for Elisabeth Borne at the time they took office. Forty percent of respondents have a negative view of Lecornu, while 44% said they did not know him well enough to judge. By contrast, the disapproval rate at Bayrou's appointment was 59%. Just 20% of respondents believe Lecornu will be able to strike a compromise with the opposition on the adoption of the budget by the National Assembly, 60% say he will not, and 20% declined to answer. The poll also finds French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity at a record low for Ipsos surveys since his 2017 inauguration, at 17%. On September 3, Le Figaro newspaper reported, citing findings of its own poll, that Macron's approval was at 15%. Macron has lost the most support among centrists, with his approval in that group falling 18 percentage points to 54%. The Ipsos survey was conducted from September 11-12 among 1,000 French residents aged 18 and over; the margin of error varies between 0.6 and 3.1 percentage points depending on the value. A separate Ifop poll for the JDD magazine published on Sunday gave Lecornu a 38% approval and 62% disapproval rates. The Ifop survey, carried out from September 10-11 among 1,000 adults, also found 81% dissatisfied with Macron's performance (up 5 points) and 19% satisfied (down 5 points). Ifop's margin of error ranges from 1.4 to 3.1 percentage points depending on the value. On Tuesday, Macron appointed Lecornu, who had served as his defense minister, as the new prime minister, who will now have to form a new government. Lecornu is France's fifth prime minister in less than two years. In July, then-Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, whose government was ousted on Tuesday in a no-confidence vote, unveiled a plan to reduce France's public deficit by over 43 billion euros ($51.6 billion) in 2026 to 4.6% of the GDP from the current 5.4%. When presenting the draft budget, Bayrou said his government wanted to raise taxes for the wealthiest citizens in 2026 and abandon plans to raise pensions and social benefits to match inflation. His government also planned to slash 5 billion euros in healthcare spending and 5.3 billion euros in local authority expenses in 2026, while the defense ministry was to receive an additional 3.5 billion euros.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/almost-70-of-french-doubt-new-prime-minister-will-restore-political-stability-1121168137.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new french prime minister's approval rate, french prime minister sebastien lecornu, start of their terms