International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/polish-forces-say-found-no-evidence-of-alleged-airspace-violation-1122780964.html
Poland Finds No Evidence of Airspace Violation Despite Scrambling Jets
Poland Finds No Evidence of Airspace Violation Despite Scrambling Jets
Sputnik International
The Polish armed forces have not found evidence of an alleged Saturday violation of Polish airspace, due to which the Polish military aircraft had been lifted into the sky, the operational command of the Polish armed forces said on Sunday.
2025-09-14T09:10+0000
2025-09-14T09:15+0000
world
donald tusk
ursula von der leyen
poland
romania
ukraine
drone
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1f/1119584748_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_475f31a744e6636d3609017ac32b135c.jpg
Operational Command noted that all available systems were used to verify radar indications of a possible intrusion, but no violation was confirmed. Officials suggested the signals may have been linked to weather conditions, pointing to a similar incident a day earlier in Romania. On Saturday, the command explained that jets were scrambled in response to drone activity near Ukraine’s border, with Poland’s air defense placed on high alert before returning to normal several hours later. The incident followed Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s claims on Wednesday that “dangerous” Russian drones were shot down over Poland—though no evidence was provided.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/russia-slams-polands-premature-conclusions--refusal-to-discuss-drone-incident-1122780764.html
poland
romania
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1f/1119584748_310:0:3041:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c6b3e9eabea0efd12f2cf6919601084a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
airspace violation, polish airspace, polish military aircraft, no evidence
airspace violation, polish airspace, polish military aircraft, no evidence

Poland Finds No Evidence of Airspace Violation Despite Scrambling Jets

09:10 GMT 14.09.2025 (Updated: 09:15 GMT 14.09.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexey VitvitskyF16 aircraft of the Polish and Turkish Air Forces performing a demonstration flight as part of the NATO Summit in Warsaw
F16 aircraft of the Polish and Turkish Air Forces performing a demonstration flight as part of the NATO Summit in Warsaw - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
Subscribe
The Polish armed forces said they found no proof of an alleged September 13 airspace breach that prompted fighter jets to scramble.
Operational Command noted that all available systems were used to verify radar indications of a possible intrusion, but no violation was confirmed.
Officials suggested the signals may have been linked to weather conditions, pointing to a similar incident a day earlier in Romania.
On Saturday, the command explained that jets were scrambled in response to drone activity near Ukraine’s border, with Poland’s air defense placed on high alert before returning to normal several hours later.
The incident followed Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s claims on Wednesday that “dangerous” Russian drones were shot down over Poland—though no evidence was provided.
Firefighters and territorial defence officers stand close to the destroyed roof of a house after drones violated Polish airspace in Wyryki near Lublin, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2025
World
Russia Slams Poland’s ‘Premature Conclusions’ & Refusal to Discuss Drone Incident
05:24 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала