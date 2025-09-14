https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/polish-forces-say-found-no-evidence-of-alleged-airspace-violation-1122780964.html
Poland Finds No Evidence of Airspace Violation Despite Scrambling Jets
The Polish armed forces have not found evidence of an alleged Saturday violation of Polish airspace, due to which the Polish military aircraft had been lifted into the sky, the operational command of the Polish armed forces said on Sunday.
Operational Command noted that all available systems were used to verify radar indications of a possible intrusion, but no violation was confirmed. Officials suggested the signals may have been linked to weather conditions, pointing to a similar incident a day earlier in Romania. On Saturday, the command explained that jets were scrambled in response to drone activity near Ukraine’s border, with Poland’s air defense placed on high alert before returning to normal several hours later. The incident followed Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s claims on Wednesday that “dangerous” Russian drones were shot down over Poland—though no evidence was provided.
